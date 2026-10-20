Cipher Digital Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2026 Business Update Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“Cipher” or the“Company”) today announced it will provide a business update and release its third quarter 2026 financial results before U.S. markets open on Monday, November 2, 2026. Cipher will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations section of Cipher's website at .

About Cipher

Cipher develops and operates industrial-scale data centers engineered for next-generation computing at the highest standards of innovation, precision, and excellence. The Company brings together deep expertise across power sourcing, construction, engineering, operations, real estate, and technology to deliver high-quality data centers purpose-built for HPC workloads. By partnering with premier tenants, Cipher seeks to meet the growing demand for industrial-scale data center capacity and become a leading HPC development platform that is built for hyperscale. To learn more about Cipher, please visit .

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Courtney Knight

Head of Investor Relations

...

Media Contact:

Ryan Dicovitsky

Dukas Linden Public Relations

...