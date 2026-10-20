Rxsight, Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 3
To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963 and enter the conference code: 8782462. The call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode via a link on the company's investor relations website at . An archived recording of the call will be available through the same link shortly after its completion.
About RxSight, Inc.
RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The Light Adjustable LensTM system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable LensTM products (LALTM and LAL+TM), RxSight Light Delivery DeviceTM (LDDTM), and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at.
Investor Relations Contact:
Oliver Moravcevic
VP, Investor Relations
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