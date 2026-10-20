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Ceribell To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 3, 2026


Date: 2026-10-20 04:16:41

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CeriBell, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLL) (“Ceribell”), a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2026 after the close of trading on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on November 3, 2026.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 715-9871 for domestic callers or (646) 307-1963 for international callers and providing access code 1880547. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Ceribell website at .

About CeriBell, Inc.
Ceribell is a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. Ceribell has developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute-care setting. By combining proprietary, highly portable, and rapidly deployable hardware with sophisticated artificial intelligence ("AI")-powered algorithms, the Ceribell System supports rapid assessment and continuous monitoring of patients with neurological conditions. The Ceribell System is FDA-cleared to facilitate rapid assessment and monitoring of patients suspected of seizure activity and, in adult patients in critical care settings, to aid in the screening and monitoring of delirium alongside clinical assessment. Ceribell is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. For more information, please visit or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Brian Johnston
Gilmartin Group
...

Media Contact
Laura Hartlieb
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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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