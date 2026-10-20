QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income Of $36.4 Million For The Third Quarter Of 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Record diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $2.21 with net income of $36.4 million and a 1.52% return on average assets (“ROAA”)

Expanded net interest margin (“NIM”) on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis 1 3 basis points to 3.58%

Strong capital markets revenue of $16.9 million, up 10% on a linked-quarter basis

Solid wealth management revenue of $5.7 million, up 12% year-over-year

Robust loan growth of 11% annualized on a linked-quarter basis, excluding m2 Equipment Finance (“m2”) portfolio runoff

Excellent asset quality with nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) improving to 0.39% of total assets, the lowest level in two years Opportunistic share repurchases of $9.5 million, or 94,861 shares of common stock, during the quarter

MOLINE, Ill., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the“Company”) today announced quarterly net income of $36.4 million and diluted EPS of $2.21 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to quarterly net income of $36.3 million and diluted EPS of $2.19 for the second quarter of 2026, and $36.7 million and $2.16 for the third quarter of 2025.

For the Quarter Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

$ in millions (except per share data) 2026

2026

2025

Net Income $ 36.4 $ 36.3 $ 36.7 Diluted EPS $ 2.21 $ 2.19 $ 2.16 Adjusted Net Income1 $ 36.4 $ 36.3 $ 36.9 Adjusted Diluted EPS1 $ 2.21 $ 2.19 $ 2.17

“We delivered record EPS this quarter with net income of $36.4 million, supported by margin expansion, robust loan growth, increased capital markets revenue, solid wealth management revenue, and further improvement in asset quality to the strongest level in several years,” said Todd Gipple, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Together, our results underscore the strength of our diversified business model, continued momentum in both low-income housing tax credit (“LIHTC”) and traditional lending, and disciplined execution across our franchise.”

Robust Loan Growth

In the third quarter of 2026, total loans increased $167.0 million, or 9% annualized from the second quarter. Loan growth was $189.7 million or 11% annualized when excluding the planned m2 portfolio runoff. Total loans were $7.2 billion on September 30, 2026, consistent with September 30, 2025 as the Company sold or securitized $730.0 million of LIHTC loans and an additional $105.6 million of m2 loans were runoff and not replaced.

“Over the past 12 months, we have strategically sold and securitized loans to recycle capital, support additional LIHTC originations, and generate attractive fee income without requiring corresponding balance sheet growth. By recycling this capital into new originations, we generated $67.5 million of capital markets revenue while increasing net interest income by $24.3 million or 10% compared to the preceding 12-month period. This demonstrates our ability to grow both net interest income and capital markets revenue while operating with a smaller balance sheet and deploying capital more efficiently,” said Mr. Gipple.

“With solid loan production trends and a strong pipeline heading into year-end, we are reaffirming our gross loan growth guidance of 10% to 15% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2026,” added Mr. Gipple.

Net Interest Income Growth Supported by Margin Expansion

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2026 was $68.7 million, an increase of $0.8 million, or 5% annualized, from the second quarter of 2026. NIM was 3.12% and NIM TEY1 was 3.58% for the third quarter, as compared to 3.10% and 3.55%, respectively, for the prior quarter. The linked-quarter increase in net interest income was driven by margin expansion supported by disciplined funding costs and higher average noninterest-bearing deposits. Average earning assets declined $44.5 million, reflecting strategic LIHTC loan offtakes in the second quarter with strong third quarter loan and investment growth partially offsetting the reduction.

“Our NIM TEY1 expanded 3 basis points from the second quarter of 2026, exceeding our guidance and driving solid net interest income growth. We expect the Federal Reserve's September rate increase to be slightly accretive to NIM in the near-term, as variable-rate assets and new loan and investment growth reprice faster than deposits. The resulting benefit will hinge on our deposit repricing, customer behavior, and the shape of the yield curve. We remain focused on maintaining deposit pricing discipline and managing funding costs carefully,” said Nick Anderson, Chief Financial Officer.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to balance disciplined deposit pricing with the need to retain and grow core relationships. While our historical lag in deposit repricing should allow us to retain some near-term benefit from higher rates, continued competition for deposits and changes in our funding mix are expected to largely offset that benefit. Accordingly, assuming no additional Federal Reserve rate changes, we are guiding to a relatively static fourth quarter NIM TEY1,” added Mr. Anderson.

Capital Markets and Wealth Management Revenue Remain Strong

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2026 was $30.5 million, up from $29.4 million in the second quarter of 2026. The Company generated $16.9 million of capital markets revenue in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $15.4 million in the prior quarter, which was impacted by a $1.3 million loss from the Freddie Mac LIHTC securitization.

Wealth management revenue totaled $5.7 million for the quarter, consistent with the prior quarter, benefitting from market performance, continued expansion of client relationships, and growth in assets under management. Compared with the third quarter of 2025, wealth management revenue increased 12%.“Our wealth management business continues to deliver strong results, reflecting sustained new relationship growth and consistent growth in annual revenue,” said Mr. Gipple.

“Capital markets revenue remained strong, reflecting sustained demand for affordable housing, the strength of our LIHTC team, and longstanding developer relationships. While several transactions expected to close in the third quarter shifted into the fourth quarter, this business continues to demonstrate consistent performance over time. We are reaffirming our guidance for $60 to $70 million of capital markets revenue over the next four quarters, including an expected $18 to $20 million in the fourth quarter,” added Mr. Gipple.

Expense Discipline Supports Operating Leverage

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $54.7 million, compared to $53.2 million for the second quarter of 2026. The linked-quarter increase was driven by occupancy and equipment expense, salary and employee benefits, and the timing of advertising and marketing expenses. Occupancy and equipment expense included costs related to the third core system conversion completed in early October 2026. Salary and employee benefits reflected higher incentive compensation driven by strong full-year performance to date.

“Expenses were near the lower end of our guidance range while we continued to invest in digital transformation and growth initiatives,” said Mr. Anderson.“Our efficiency ratio1 remained strong at 55.2%, reflecting our continued focus on operating leverage. Year-to-date, revenue has increased 9.3%, compared with expense growth of 4.8%, demonstrating continued operating leverage. Expenses remain well controlled, highlighting our disciplined execution of our 9/6/5 strategic model, which targets annual noninterest expense growth below 5%,” added Mr. Anderson.

For the fourth quarter of 2026, the Company expects noninterest expense to remain well controlled, assuming capital markets revenue and loan growth are within the guidance ranges and reflecting continued investments in digital transformation initiatives. The Company is reaffirming its noninterest expense guidance range of $54 to $57 million for the fourth quarter of 2026.

Strongest Asset Quality in Years

NPAs totaled $38.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $1.5 million from the prior quarter, improving the NPA to total assets ratio to 0.39%, the lowest level since 2024. Total criticized loans also decreased $13.8 million on a linked-quarter basis to $120.4 million, or 1.67% of total loans and leases, the lowest percentage since 2019. The improvement reflected a combination of loan payoffs, credit upgrades, and charge-offs across several criticized borrower relationships.

The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $4.5 million in the third quarter, compared to $4.7 million in the second quarter. Net charge-offs were $3.1 million during the third quarter of 2026, a decline of $0.2 million from the prior quarter, and the lowest level recorded all year as the Company continues to benefit from the positive trends in charge-off activity from the winddown of the m2 portfolio. The allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was 1.23%, a decline of 1 basis point from the prior quarter.

Noninterest-Bearing Deposit Growth Despite Timing-Related Correspondent Deposit Outflows

Total deposits were $7.2 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $7.4 billion at June 30, 2026. Core deposits excluding brokered deposits totaled $7.0 billion compared to $7.3 billion at June 30, 2026, while brokered deposits remained at 2% of total deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased slightly, while average noninterest-bearing deposits increased $39.2 million or 15% annualized.

“We remain focused on optimizing our deposit mix and continued growth in relationship-based core deposits across our markets,” said Mr. Anderson.“We also achieved our fourth consecutive quarter of noninterest-bearing deposit growth, demonstrating continued progress on this key strategic priority. While we experienced some outflows of correspondent deposit balances during the quarter largely due to timing, those deposits have since returned to our balance sheet along with additional deposit growth shortly after the quarter ended,” added Mr. Anderson.

Tangible Book Value Growth and Disciplined Capital Management

Tangible book value (“TBV”) per share1 increased to $61.79 at September 30, 2026, representing 11% year-over-year growth while at the same time returning capital to shareholders through the repurchase of approximately 650 thousand shares of common stock and two dividend increases to-date in 2026.

As of September 30, 2026, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio1 decreased 28 basis points to 10.43% from 10.71% in the prior quarter. The decrease primarily reflected a $19.4 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive income from unrealized losses on the investment portfolio as market interest rates increased, as well as the impact of continued share repurchases. These factors were partially offset by strong earnings.

The common equity tier 1 ratio increased 33 basis points to 11.01% and the total risk-based capital ratio increased 37 basis points to 14.50%. These quarterly changes reflect the combined impact of strong earnings and share repurchases during the quarter, partially offset by strong loan and investment growth. By comparison, these ratios were 10.68% and 14.13%, respectively, as of June 30, 2026.

Continued Opportunistic Share Repurchases

The Company repurchased $9.5 million of common stock during the third quarter of 2026, reflecting confidence in the Company's long-term outlook. Since resuming share repurchase activity in 2025, the Company has repurchased more than 770 thousand shares, returning $65.5 million of capital to shareholders at an attractive multiple relative to TBV1. The share repurchase program remains an important capital management tool, providing flexibility to return capital to shareholders while maintaining a strong capital position.

Efficient Tax Management Supports Strong Earnings

The Company continued to benefit from a well-managed effective tax rate, reflecting disciplined tax planning and execution across the organization. This consistent approach enhances earnings quality and supports the Company's ability to reinvest in growth, maintain strong capital levels, and return capital to shareholders. The Company expects its effective tax rate to remain in the range of 8% to 10% for the fourth quarter of 2026, assuming a revenue mix in line with its guidance ranges.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, October 21, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253; Canada toll-free 855-669-9657). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call. The event will be available for replay through October 28, 2026. The replay access information is 855-669-9658 (international 412-317-0088); access code 5670385. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed on the Company's News and Events page at An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Guaranty Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. The Company has 35 locations in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $9.8 billion in assets, $7.2 billion in loans and $7.2 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at

Endnotes

1Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company's business. The Company believes these adjusted measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements.

This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company's management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“bode,”“predict,”“suggest,”“project,”“appear,”“plan,”“intend,”“estimate,””annualize,”“may,”“will,”“would,”“could,”“should,”“likely,”“might,”“potential,”“continue,”“annualized,”“target,”“outlook,” as well as the negative forms of those words, or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets, including effects of inflationary pressures, the threat or implementation of tariffs, immigration enforcement and changes in foreign policy; (ii) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from actions taken by federal and local governments, including changes in local, state and federal laws and regulations, the threat or implementation of tariffs, immigration enforcement and changes in foreign policy; (iii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, military conflicts, acts of war or threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East), and other adverse external events that can increase levels of political and economic unpredictability, contribute to rising energy and commodity prices, affect global supply chains, increase the volatility of financial markets, and other matters beyond our control, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iv) new or revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) or the PCAOB; (v) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by the Company's commercial borrowers; (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions, private credit firms, fintech companies, and digital asset service providers and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) rapid technological changes implemented by us and our third-party vendors, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, including failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions and the possibility that transaction and integration costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives and employees, talent shortages and employee turnover; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes and costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates such as the September increase in the benchmark federal funds rate by the Federal Reserve; (xiv) credit risk and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio and large loans to certain borrowers (including CRE loans); (xv) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (xvi) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (xvii) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xviii) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company's cost of funds; (xix) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheet; (xx) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xxi) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of the Company's or our third-party vendors' information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxii) emerging issues related to the development and use of artificial intelligence that could give rise to legal or regulatory action, damage our reputation or otherwise materially harm our business or customers; (xxiii) changes in the interest rates and repayment rates of the Company's assets; (xxiv) the effectiveness of the Company's risk management framework; and (xxv) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company's financial results, is included in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Contact:

Doug Neumann

VP, Investor Relations

(309) 743-7753

...

QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2026

2026

2026

2025

2025

(dollars in thousands) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET Cash and due from banks $ 89,267 $ 111,342 $ 80,038 $ 76,494 $ 77,581 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 97,433 80,408 39,290 76,399 84,738 Securities, net of allowance for credit losses 1,431,589 1,401,408 1,324,750 1,312,310 1,308,689 Loans receivable held for sale (1) 2,449 3,731 524,931 1,429 1,457 Loans/leases receivable held for investment 7,197,454 7,029,199 6,760,569 7,165,526 7,177,464 Allowance for credit losses (88,424 ) (87,185 ) (85,459 ) (90,127 ) (88,770 ) Intangibles 6,562 7,068 7,574 8,080 9,077 Goodwill 138,595 138,595 138,595 138,595 138,595 Derivatives 243,882 211,178 209,836 188,409 202,703 Other assets 676,513 624,899 613,571 621,079 576,401 Total assets $ 9,795,320 $ 9,520,643 $ 9,613,695 $ 9,498,194 $ 9,487,935 Total deposits $ 7,203,201 $ 7,417,334 $ 7,770,850 $ 7,414,198 $ 7,380,068 Total borrowings 1,021,344 660,315 418,257 638,541 706,827 Derivatives 262,023 131,921 149,836 137,051 150,375 Other liabilities 156,934 161,316 152,288 196,093 163,750 Total stockholders' equity 1,151,818 1,149,757 1,122,464 1,112,311 1,086,915 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,795,320 $ 9,520,643 $ 9,613,695 $ 9,498,194 $ 9,487,935 ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO Loan/lease mix: (2) Commercial and industrial - revolving $ 450,232 $ 407,419 $ 376,284 $ 384,656 $ 386,674 Commercial and industrial - other 1,046,885 1,080,335 1,059,148 1,094,064 1,107,896 Commercial and industrial - other - LIHTC 136,382 129,578 237,125 224,802 222,772 Total commercial and industrial 1,633,499 1,617,332 1,672,557 1,703,522 1,717,342 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 607,424 589,928 588,098 577,352 586,578 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 927,205 966,873 1,000,673 1,036,655 1,053,732 Construction and land development 666,961 630,909 608,039 566,891 515,787 Construction and land development - LIHTC 536,506 574,644 693,591 741,531 1,028,978 Multi-family 365,198 359,993 355,349 340,080 316,353 Multi-family - LIHTC 1,675,395 1,511,247 1,582,573 1,429,251 1,187,243 Direct financing leases 5,610 6,382 7,947 9,533 11,090 1-4 family real estate 614,717 613,664 618,973 603,683 599,838 Consumer 167,388 161,958 157,700 158,457 161,980 Total loans/leases $ 7,199,903 $ 7,032,930 $ 7,285,500 $ 7,166,955 $ 7,178,921 Less allowance for credit losses 88,424 87,185 85,459 90,127 88,770 Net loans/leases $ 7,111,479 $ 6,945,745 $ 7,200,041 $ 7,076,828 $ 7,090,151 ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO Securities mix: U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 13,356 $ 13,928 $ 15,059 $ 16,024 $ 14,208 Municipal securities 1,144,374 1,126,055 1,081,102 1,081,274 1,085,669 Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 106,133 88,515 86,222 68,855 57,108 Asset backed securities 3,651 3,769 4,076 4,439 4,918 Other securities 48,307 53,456 55,845 58,143 63,824 Trading securities (3) 116,050 115,967 82,728 83,857 83,225 Total securities $ 1,431,871 $ 1,401,690 $ 1,325,032 $ 1,312,592 $ 1,308,952 Less allowance for credit losses 282 282 282 282 263 Net securities $ 1,431,589 $ 1,401,408 $ 1,324,750 $ 1,312,310 $ 1,308,689 ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS Deposit mix: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,023,748 $ 1,022,346 $ 982,696 $ 945,513 $ 931,774 Interest-bearing demand deposits 5,189,923 5,399,818 5,634,742 5,196,438 5,176,364 Time deposits 824,663 840,346 968,914 1,035,317 1,004,980 Brokered deposits 164,867 154,824 184,498 236,930 266,950 Total deposits $ 7,203,201 $ 7,417,334 $ 7,770,850 $ 7,414,198 $ 7,380,068 ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS Borrowings mix: Term FHLB advances $ 10,609 $ 10,609 $ 10,609 $ 10,383 $ 145,383 Overnight FHLB advances 623,000 258,000 15,000 235,000 145,000 Other borrowings 99,488 99,430 107,457 107,395 130,609 Other short-term borrowings 4,750 8,907 1,950 2,650 2,850 Subordinated notes 234,407 234,312 234,217 234,122 234,027 Junior subordinated debentures 49,090 49,057 49,024 48,991 48,958 Total borrowings $ 1,021,344 $ 660,315 $ 418,257 $ 638,541 $ 706,827

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(1) There were no loans identified for LIHTC securitization or LIHTC loan sales September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, $522.9 million identified and included in LHFS at March 31, 2026 and none as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025. (2) Loan categories with significant LIHTC loan balances have been broken out separately. Total LIHTC balances within the loan/lease portfolio were $2.4 billion at September 30, 2026. (3) Trading securities consisted of retained beneficial interests acquired in conjunction with Freddie Mac securitizations completed by the Company.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30,

June 30, March 31, December 31,

September 30,

2026

2026 2026 2025

2025

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 121,573 $ 121,027 $ 120,091 $ 127,491 $ 125,015 Interest expense 52,881 53,111 52,653 59,137 60,216 Net interest income 68,692 67,916 67,438 68,354 64,799 Provision for credit losses 4,452 4,708 2,454 5,499 4,305 Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 64,240 $ 63,208 $ 64,984 $ 62,855 $ 60,494 Trust fees (1) $ 3,980 $ 4,281 $ 3,894 $ 3,749 $ 3,544 Investment advisory and management fees (1) 1,677 1,551 1,539 1,504 1,488 Deposit service fees 2,230 2,115 1,973 2,092 2,231 Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net 325 507 614 666 529 Capital markets revenue 16,901 15,392 10,701 24,481 23,832 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 887 1,025 931 888 952 Debit card fees 1,745 1,752 1,659 1,640 1,648 Correspondent banking fees 738 747 693 699 664 Loan related fee income 1,045 1,066 950 930 846 Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives and trading securities 442 802 (869 ) 800 324 Other 512 189 867 1,216 593 Total noninterest income $ 30,482 $ 29,427 $ 22,952 $ 38,665 $ 36,651 Salaries and employee benefits $ 32,803 $ 32,120 $ 31,389 $ 36,898 $ 34,338 Occupancy and equipment expense 8,165 7,342 7,479 7,364 7,363 Professional and data processing fees 5,250 5,597 5,162 7,303 6,741 FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 1,847 1,973 2,072 2,232 2,035 Loan/lease expense 606 291 106 378 345 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate 24 (11 ) 16 36 3 Advertising and marketing 2,143 1,822 1,775 2,346 1,830 Communication and data connectivity 170 243 202 184 40 Supplies 223 265 233 238 259 Bank service charges 679 711 664 706 678 Losses on debt extinguishment, net - - - 1,963 - Correspondent banking expense 334 335 333 329 338 Intangibles amortization 506 506 506 997 662 Payment card processing 551 496 508 577 569 Trust expense 423 455 474 436 412 Other 1,002 1,012 1,206 865 974 Total noninterest expense $ 54,726 $ 53,157 $ 52,125 $ 62,852 $ 56,587 Net income before income taxes $ 39,996 $ 39,478 $ 35,811 $ 38,668 $ 40,558 Federal and state income tax expense 3,562 3,227 2,428 3,004 3,844 Net income $ 36,434 $ 36,251 $ 33,383 $ 35,664 $ 36,714 Basic EPS $ 2.23 $ 2.20 $ 2.00 $ 2.13 $ 2.17 Diluted EPS $ 2.21 $ 2.19 $ 1.99 $ 2.12 $ 2.16 Weighted average common shares outstanding 16,362,311 16,489,987 16,651,808 16,756,717 16,919,785 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 16,451,111 16,569,815 16,741,541 16,858,672 17,015,730

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(1) Trust fees and investment advisory and management fees when combined are referred to as wealth management revenue.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

September 30, 2026

2025 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 362,691 $ 361,935 Interest expense 158,645 175,068 Net interest income 204,046 186,867 Provision for credit losses 11,614 12,582 Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 192,432 $ 174,285 Trust fees (1) $ 12,155 $ 10,625 Investment advisory and management fees (1) 4,767 3,996 Deposit service fees 6,318 6,601 Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net 1,446 1,382 Capital markets revenue 42,994 40,217 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 2,843 2,474 Debit card fees 5,156 4,784 Correspondent banking fees 2,178 1,977 Loan related fee income 3,061 2,840 Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives and trading securities 375 (453 ) Other 1,568 1,215 Total noninterest income $ 82,861 $ 75,658 Salaries and employee benefits $ 96,312 $ 90,176 Occupancy and equipment expense 22,986 20,655 Professional and data processing fees 16,009 17,974 FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 5,892 5,965 Loan/lease expense 1,003 1,133 Net cost of and gains/losses on operations of other real estate 29 44 Advertising and marketing 5,740 5,189 Communication and data connectivity 615 604 Supplies 721 718 Bank service charges 2,054 1,994 Correspondent banking expense 1,002 981 Intangibles amortization 1,518 1,984 Payment card processing 1,555 1,710 Trust expense 1,352 1,182 Other 3,220 2,400 Total noninterest expense $ 160,008 $ 152,709 Net income before income taxes $ 115,285 $ 97,234 Federal and state income tax expense 9,217 5,704 Net income $ 106,068 $ 91,530 Basic EPS $ 6.43 $ 5.41 Diluted EPS $ 6.39 $ 5.38 Weighted average common shares outstanding 16,501,369 16,916,371 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 16,587,489 17,011,877

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(1) Trust fees and investment advisory and management fees when combined are referred to as wealth management revenue.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 2026 2025 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) COMMON SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 16,291,870 16,367,268 16,496,102 16,690,603 16,838,866 Book value per common share (1) $ 70.70 $ 70.25 $ 68.04 $ 66.64 $ 64.55 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 61.79 $ 61.35 $ 59.18 $ 57.86 $ 55.78 Closing stock price $ 97.88 $ 97.35 $ 85.45 $ 83.30 $ 75.64 Market capitalization $ 1,594,648 $ 1,593,354 $ 1,409,592 $ 1,390,327 $ 1,273,692 Market price / book value 138.45 % 138.58 % 125.58 % 124.99 % 117.18 % Market price / tangible book value 158.41 % 158.68 % 144.38 % 143.98 % 135.61 % Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 8.56 $ 8.50 $ 8.01 $ 7.54 $ 7.21 Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 11.43x 11.45 x 10.67 x 11.05 x 10.49 x TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4) 10.43 % 10.71 % 10.31 % 10.33 % 10.06 % CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Beginning balance $ 1,149,757 $ 1,122,464 $ 1,112,311 $ 1,086,915 $ 1,050,554 Net income 36,434 36,251 33,383 35,664 36,714 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (23,834 ) 4,354 (1,879 ) 1,981 8,342 Common stock cash dividends declared (2,457 ) (1,652 ) (1,674 ) (1,011 ) (1,017 ) Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program (9,545 ) (13,469 ) (20,842 ) (12,635 ) (8,993 ) Other (5) 1,463 1,809 1,165 1,397 1,315 Ending balance $ 1,151,818 $ 1,149,757 $ 1,122,464 $ 1,112,311 $ 1,086,915 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6): Total risk-based capital ratio 14.50 % 14.13 % 14.00 % 14.19 % 14.03 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.52 % 11.18 % 11.05 % 11.02 % 10.85 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.96 % 11.65 % 11.44 % 11.07 % 11.29 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.01 % 10.68 % 10.54 % 10.52 % 10.34 % KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.52 % 1.51 % 1.40 % 1.46 % 1.57 % 1.48 % 1.33 % Return on average total equity (annualized) 12.43 % 12.64 % 11.75 % 12.78 % 13.65 % 12.27 % 11.68 % Net interest margin 3.12 % 3.10 % 3.13 % 3.06 % 3.00 % 3.12 % 2.97 % Net interest margin TEY (Non-GAAP) (7) 3.58 % 3.55 % 3.58 % 3.57 % 3.51 % 3.57 % 3.46 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 55.18 % 54.61 % 57.67 % 58.73 % 55.78 % 55.77 % 58.17 % Gross loans/leases held for investment / total assets 73.48 % 73.83 % 70.32 % 75.44 % 75.65 % 73.48 % 75.01 % Gross loans/leases held for investment / total deposits 99.92 % 94.77 % 87.00 % 96.65 % 97.25 % 99.92 % 97.25 % Effective tax rate 8.91 % 8.17 % 6.78 % 7.77 % 9.48 % 7.99 % 5.87 % Full-time equivalent employees 1,016 1,001 997 1,004 994 1,016 994 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 9,558,844 $ 9,581,171 $ 9,550,010 $ 9,758,848 $ 9,354,411 $ 9,563,374 $ 9,176,349 Loans/leases 7,103,446 7,182,293 7,183,312 7,292,592 7,048,314 7,156,107 6,907,731 Deposits 7,439,218 7,613,397 7,650,696 7,620,212 7,383,373 7,566,996 7,250,268 Total stockholders' equity 1,172,894 1,147,382 1,136,307 1,116,342 1,075,715 1,152,328 1,045,090

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(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (3) LTM: Last twelve months. (4) TCE / TCA: tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. (5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation. (6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release. (7) TEY: Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN For the Quarter Ended September. 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 13,386 $ 127 3.71 % $ 5,264 $ 52 3.91 % $ 13,808 $ 154 4.36 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 106,013 935 3.50 % 150,092 1,353 3.62 % 128,126 1,341 4.15 % Investment securities - taxable 446,297 4,968 4.46 % 426,526 4,755 4.47 % 400,765 4,878 4.86 % Investment securities - nontaxable (1) 1,035,149 16,451 6.35 % 989,220 15,537 6.29 % 952,542 13,841 5.81 % Restricted investment securities 34,653 650 7.34 % 30,028 519 6.84 % 31,959 570 6.98 % Loans (1) 7,103,446 108,476 6.06 % 7,182,293 108,623 6.07 % 7,048,314 115,094 6.48 % Total earning assets (1) $ 8,738,944 $ 131,607 5.98 % $ 8,783,423 $ 130,839 5.97 % $ 8,575,514 $ 135,878 6.29 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,407,041 $ 36,031 2.64 % $ 5,519,231 $ 36,251 2.63 % $ 5,197,006 $ 40,221 3.07 % Time deposits 979,181 8,568 3.47 % 1,080,345 9,543 3.54 % 1,237,232 12,595 4.04 % Short-term borrowings 3,661 33 3.47 % 3,138 30 3.82 % 2,022 21 4.15 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 256,174 2,509 3.83 % 153,279 1,384 3.57 % 204,786 2,348 4.49 % Other borrowings 99,450 1,081 4.35 % 107,389 1,265 4.71 % 48,295 479 3.97 % Subordinated notes 234,344 3,934 6.72 % 234,250 3,923 6.70 % 236,783 3,861 6.52 % Junior subordinated debentures 49,068 725 5.78 % 49,035 716 5.78 % 48,936 690 5.52 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 7,028,919 $ 52,881 2.98 % $ 7,146,667 $ 53,112 2.98 % $ 6,975,060 $ 60,215 3.42 % Net interest income (1) $ 78,726 $ 77,727 $ 75,663 Net interest margin 3.12 % 3.10 % 3.00 % Net interest margin TEY (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) 3.58 % 3.55 % 3.51 % Cost of funds (3) 2.60 % 2.61 % 3.01 %





For the Nine Months Ended September. 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 8,904 $ 252 3.73 % $ 12,385 $ 412 4.38 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 141,033 3,776 3.58 % 149,287 4,778 4.28 % Investment securities - taxable 427,853 14,685 4.58 % 401,067 14,272 4.75 % Investment securities - nontaxable (1) 989,559 46,038 6.21 % 896,990 38,434 5.72 % Restricted investment securities 29,773 1,554 6.89 % 32,191 1,726 7.07 % Loans (1) 7,156,107 325,980 6.09 % 6,907,731 332,780 6.44 % Total earning assets (1) $ 8,753,229 $ 392,285 5.99 % $ 8,399,651 $ 392,402 6.24 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,459,152 $ 107,776 2.64 % $ 5,094,180 $ 116,523 3.06 % Time deposits 1,088,435 29,172 3.58 % 1,211,739 37,693 4.16 % Short-term borrowings 3,349 90 3.55 % 1,761 55 4.09 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 151,212 4,190 3.65 % 211,189 7,197 4.49 % Other borrowings 104,722 3,512 4.47 % 16,275 479 3.93 % Subordinated notes 234,251 11,777 6.70 % 234,659 11,062 6.29 % Junior subordinated debentures 49,035 2,128 5.72 % 48,904 2,059 5.55 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 7,090,156 $ 158,645 2.99 % $ 6,818,707 $ 175,068 3.43 % Net interest income (1) $ 233,640 $ 217,334 Net interest margin 3.12 % 2.97 % Net interest margin TEY (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) 3.57 % 3.46 % Cost of funds (3) 2.61 % 3.01 %

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(1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate. (2) TEY: Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (3) Cost of funds includes the effect of noninterest-bearing deposits.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 (dollars in thousands) ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES Beginning balance $ 87,185 $ 85,459 $ 90,127 $ 88,770 $ 88,732 Change in ACL for transfer of loans to LHFS (4) - 374 (3,450 ) - - Provision for credit losses 4,324 4,652 2,688 5,562 4,225 Loans/leases charged off (4,217 ) (3,573 ) (4,447 ) (4,469 ) (4,746 ) Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off 1,132 273 541 264 559 Ending balance $ 88,424 $ 87,185 $ 85,459 $ 90,127 $ 88,770 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 36,250 $ 39,139 $ 41,823 $ 42,212 $ 42,167 Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more 21 1 35 85 43 Total nonperforming loans/leases 36,271 39,140 41,858 42,297 42,210 Other real estate owned 1,709 350 540 540 - Other repossessed assets 20 20 500 500 510 Total nonperforming assets $ 38,000 $ 39,510 $ 42,898 $ 43,337 $ 42,720 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.39 % 0.41 % 0.45 % 0.45 % 0.45 % ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment 1.23 % 1.24 % 1.26 % 1.26 % 1.24 % ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases 243.79 % 222.75 % 204.16 % 213.08 % 210.31 % Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.06 % INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (1) Special mention $ 59,675 $ 69,706 $ 82,819 $ 74,765 $ 76,750 Substandard (2) 60,729 64,519 63,491 64,142 67,319 Doubtful (2) - - - - - Total Criticized loans (3) $ 120,404 $ 134,225 $ 146,310 $ 138,907 $ 144,069 Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases (2) 0.84 % 0.92 % 0.87 % 0.89 % 0.94 % Total Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases (3) 1.67 % 1.91 % 2.01 % 1.94 % 2.01 %

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(1) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass for the government guaranteed portion. (2) Classified loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 10 or 11, regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Substandard or Doubtful. (3) Total Criticized loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 9, 10, or 11, regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Special Mention, Substandard, or Doubtful. (4) LHFS: Loans held for sale.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 (dollars in thousands) TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,709,310 $ 2,787,394 $ 2,794,136 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 108,136 130,764 211,524 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 2,979,899 2,880,251 2,760,379 Community State Bank 1,780,615 1,745,280 1,680,476 Guaranty Bank 2,414,400 2,377,330 2,446,635 TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,166,722 $ 2,393,789 $ 2,407,371 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 2,045,193 2,075,070 1,890,779 Community State Bank 1,325,930 1,263,222 1,296,255 Guaranty Bank 1,879,258 1,879,401 1,835,993 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,949,427 $ 1,895,840 $ 2,118,791 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 112,377 135,065 217,966 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 2,073,690 2,011,688 1,894,594 Community State Bank 1,331,493 1,291,151 1,269,359 Guaranty Bank 1,845,293 1,834,251 1,896,178 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 90 % 79 % 88 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 101 % 97 % 100 % Community State Bank 100 % 102 % 98 % Guaranty Bank 98 % 98 % 103 % TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 72 % 68 % 76 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 70 % 70 % 69 % Community State Bank 75 % 74 % 76 % Guaranty Bank 76 % 77 % 78 % ACL ON LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.18 % 1.17 % 1.24 % m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 5.42 % 5.05 % 4.48 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1.17 % 1.19 % 1.31 % Community State Bank 1.03 % 1.00 % 0.97 % Guaranty Bank 1.48 % 1.53 % 1.34 % RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (ANNUALIZED) Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.37 % 1.59 % 1.20 % 1.43 % 1.25 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 3.02 % 3.03 % 3.26 % 2.84 % 2.60 % Community State Bank 1.29 % 1.34 % 1.40 % 1.33 % 1.27 % Guaranty Bank 1.22 % 0.66 % 1.30 % 1.04 % 0.96 % NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (2) Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 3.26 % 3.15 % 3.40 % 3.21 % 3.43 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 4.07 % 3.99 % 4.03 % 4.03 % 4.01 % Community State Bank 3.92 % 3.91 % 3.90 % 3.91 % 3.85 % Guaranty Bank 3.37 % 3.27 % 3.22 % 3.36 % 3.13 %

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(1) Quad City Bank and Trust amounts include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements. (2) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1) Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,151,818 $ 1,149,757 $ 1,122,464 $ 1,112,311 $ 1,086,915 Less: Intangible assets 145,157 145,663 146,169 146,675 147,672 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,006,661 $ 1,004,094 $ 976,295 $ 965,636 $ 939,243 Total assets (GAAP) $ 9,795,320 $ 9,520,643 $ 9,613,695 $ 9,498,194 $ 9,487,935 Less: Intangible assets 145,157 145,663 146,169 146,675 147,672 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 9,650,163 $ 9,374,980 $ 9,467,526 $ 9,351,519 $ 9,340,263 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 10.43 % 10.71 % 10.31 % 10.33 % 10.06 % TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE (1) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,006,661 $ 1,004,094 $ 976,295 $ 965,636 $ 939,243 Common shares outstanding 16,291,870 16,367,268 16,496,102 16,690,603 16,838,866 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 61.79 $ 61.35 $ 59.18 $ 57.86 $ 55.78 CORE DEPOSITS (1) Total deposits (GAAP) $ 7,203,201 $ 7,417,334 $ 7,770,850 $ 7,414,198 $ 7,380,068 Less: Brokered Deposits 164,867 154,824 184,498 236,930 266,950 Core deposits (non-GAAP) $ 7,038,334 $ 7,262,510 $ 7,586,352 $ 7,177,268 $ 7,113,118

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(1) These metrics are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1) 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 2026 2025 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net income (GAAP) $ 36,434 $ 36,251 $ 33,383 $ 35,664 $ 36,714 $ 106,068 $ 91,530 Less non-core items (post-tax) (2): Income: Fair value loss on derivatives, net - (4 ) (13 ) (88 ) (223 ) (17 ) (776 ) Total adjusted income (non-GAAP) $ - $ (4 ) $ (13 ) $ (88 ) $ (223 ) $ (17 ) $ (776 ) Expense: Losses on debt extinguishment, net - - - 1,551 - - - Total adjusted expense (non-GAAP) $ - $ - $ - $ 1,551 $ - $ - $ - Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1) $ 36,434 $ 36,255 $ 33,396 $ 37,303 $ 36,937 $ 106,085 $ 92,306 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $ 36,434 $ 36,255 $ 33,396 $ 37,303 $ 36,937 $ 106,085 $ 92,306 Weighted average common shares outstanding 16,362,311 16,489,987 16,651,808 16,756,717 16,919,785 16,501,369 16,916,371 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 16,451,111 16,569,815 16,741,541 16,858,672 17,015,730 16,587,489 17,011,877 Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP): Basic $ 2.23 $ 2.20 $ 2.01 $ 2.23 $ 2.18 $ 6.43 $ 5.46 Diluted $ 2.21 $ 2.19 $ 1.99 $ 2.21 $ 2.17 $ 6.40 $ 5.43 ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY (1) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $ 36,434 $ 36,255 $ 33,396 $ 37,303 $ 36,937 $ 106,085 $ 92,306 Average Assets $ 9,558,844 $ 9,581,171 $ 9,550,010 $ 9,758,848 $ 9,354,411 $ 9,563,374 $ 9,176,349 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.52 % 1.51 % 1.40 % 1.53 % 1.58 % 1.48 % 1.34 % Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) 12.43 % 12.64 % 11.76 % 13.37 % 13.73 % 12.27 % 11.78 % NET INTEREST MARGIN TEY (3) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 68,692 $ 67,916 $ 67,438 $ 68,354 $ 64,799 $ 204,046 $ 186,867 Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (4) 10,034 9,811 9,748 11,277 10,864 29,594 30,467 Net interest income - tax equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 78,726 $ 77,727 $ 77,186 $ 79,631 $ 75,663 $ 233,640 $ 217,334 Average earning assets $ 8,738,944 $ 8,783,423 $ 8,737,152 $ 8,872,022 $ 8,575,514 $ 8,753,229 $ 8,399,651 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.12 % 3.10 % 3.13 % 3.06 % 3.00 % 3.12 % 2.97 % Net interest margin TEY (non-GAAP) 3.58 % 3.55 % 3.58 % 3.57 % 3.51 % 3.57 % 3.46 % EFFICIENCY RATIO (5) Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 54,726 $ 53,157 $ 52,125 $ 62,852 $ 56,587 $ 160,008 $ 152,709 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 68,692 $ 67,916 $ 67,438 $ 68,354 $ 64,799 $ 204,046 $ 186,867 Noninterest income (GAAP) 30,482 29,427 22,952 38,665 36,651 82,861 75,658 Total income $ 99,174 $ 97,343 $ 90,390 $ 107,019 $ 101,450 $ 286,907 $ 262,525 Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (non-GAAP) 55.18 % 54.61 % 57.67 % 58.73 % 55.78 % 55.77 % 58.17 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (adjusted noninterest expense/adjusted total income) (non-GAAP) 55.18 % 54.61 % 57.66 % 56.84 % 55.62 % 55.77 % 57.95 %

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(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets and average equity are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-core or non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, these non-GAAP measures are reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Adjusted or non-recurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective federal tax rate of 21% with the exception of goodwill impairment which is not deductible for tax. (3) Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate. (4) Net interest margin TEY is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (5) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.