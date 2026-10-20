Rapid7 Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
We granted inducement awards comprised of 455,621 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) in respect of Rapid7's common stock, in the aggregate, to 2 employees.
The RSUs vest over a three-year period with one-third (1/3) of the RSUs vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remaining two-thirds (2/3) of the RSUs vesting in equal quarterly installments thereafter through the third anniversary of the vesting commencement date, subject to continued employment through each applicable vesting date.
The RSUs were granted under Rapid7's 2015 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended (the“Equity Plan”) pursuant to the Equity Plan's inducement award share pool. The RSUs were unanimously approved by Rapid7's Compensation Committee, which is independent within the meaning of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(a)(2), in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a material inducement for the employees to commence employment with Rapid7.
About Rapid7
Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is a global leader in AI-powered managed cybersecurity operations, trusted to advance organizations' cyber resilience. Open and extensible, the Rapid7 Command Platform integrates security data, enriching it with AI, threat intelligence, and 25 years of expertise and innovation to reduce risk and disrupt attackers. As a recognized leader in preemptive managed detection and response (MDR), Rapid7 unifies exposure and detection to transform the cybersecurity operations of more than 11,500 customers worldwide. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn or X.
Rapid7 Press Contact
Christine Nurnberger
SVP Global Marketing and Growth
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Rapid7 Investor Contact
Ryan Flanagan and Ryan Gardella
ICR for Rapid7
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(617) 865-4277
Source: Rapid7
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