Rapid7 Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (“Rapid7”) (NASDAQ: RPD), a global leader in AI-powered managed cybersecurity operations, announced that the company granted inducement awards, effective as of October 15, 2026, to employees as a material inducement to commence employment with Rapid7 and its subsidiaries.

We granted inducement awards comprised of 455,621 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) in respect of Rapid7's common stock, in the aggregate, to 2 employees.

The RSUs vest over a three-year period with one-third (1/3) of the RSUs vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remaining two-thirds (2/3) of the RSUs vesting in equal quarterly installments thereafter through the third anniversary of the vesting commencement date, subject to continued employment through each applicable vesting date.

The RSUs were granted under Rapid7's 2015 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended (the“Equity Plan”) pursuant to the Equity Plan's inducement award share pool. The RSUs were unanimously approved by Rapid7's Compensation Committee, which is independent within the meaning of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(a)(2), in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a material inducement for the employees to commence employment with Rapid7.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is a global leader in AI-powered managed cybersecurity operations, trusted to advance organizations' cyber resilience. Open and extensible, the Rapid7 Command Platform integrates security data, enriching it with AI, threat intelligence, and 25 years of expertise and innovation to reduce risk and disrupt attackers. As a recognized leader in preemptive managed detection and response (MDR), Rapid7 unifies exposure and detection to transform the cybersecurity operations of more than 11,500 customers worldwide. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Rapid7 Press Contact

Christine Nurnberger

SVP Global Marketing and Growth

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Rapid7 Investor Contact

Ryan Flanagan and Ryan Gardella

ICR for Rapid7

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(617) 865-4277

Source: Rapid7