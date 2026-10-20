Lesaka Webcast And Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2027 Results
Webcast Registration
Link to access the results webcast:
Participants using the webcast will be able to submit questions during the live Question and Answer session.
Conference call dial-in via Chorus Call:
Link to register:
Dial in details and individual pin to be provided on registration.
Participants using the conference call dial-in will be able to ask their questions during the live Question and Answer session.
Following the presentation, an archived version of the webcast will be provided on Lesaka's Investor Relations website.
About Lesaka Technologies, Inc. ( )
Lesaka operates a South African fintech company driven by a purpose to provide financial services, software and other business services to Southern Africa's underserviced consumers and merchants. We offer an integrated and holistic multiproduct platform that provides transactional accounts, lending, insurance, merchant acquiring, cash management, software and Alternative Digital Products ("ADP"). We provide targeted solutions and integrations to facilitate payments between consumers, merchants, and enterprises. By providing a full-service fintech platform in our connected ecosystem, we facilitate the digitization of commerce in our markets.
Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NASDAQ: LSAK ) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit for additional information about Lesaka.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Idris Dungarwalla
Email: ...
Media Relations Contact:
Ian Harrison
Email: ...
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