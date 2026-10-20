Fossil Group, Inc. Announces Date For Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) announced today that it will report third quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day. The call can be accessed live on the Company's investor relations website at and will also be archived for replay.

The Company also announced that senior management will participate in the following conferences:



Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference, New York City – November 17, 2026 Northland Capital Markets Growth Conference, Virtual – December 16, 2026



About Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts and sunglasses. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, Diesel, Emporio Armani, Michael Kors, Skechers and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories, and channels. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available at.

Investor Relations Contact:

Christine DiSanto (Greany)

The Blueshirt Group

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