Cognitive Assessment And Training Market Size And Share - Growth Forecast 2026-2035 AI-Powered Digital Platforms Drive 12.3% CAGR And A USD 22.45 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North America leads, while software and platforms dominate. Digital assessments, corporate wellness demand and AI-powered adaptive training are key growth drivers.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cognitive assessment and training market reached USD 8.85 Billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 12.3% from 2026-2035, reaching USD 22.45 Billion by 2035. According to the report, market growth is being supported by the rising prevalence of neurodegenerative and cognitive disorders, broader adoption of digital cognitive assessment tools in clinical settings, and increasing investment in technology-enabled cognitive health solutions.

Demand is also strengthening across corporate environments as organizations introduce cognitive training and wellness programs designed to support employee performance and well-being. At the same time, AI-powered adaptive brain training platforms are attracting greater consumer interest by delivering personalized experiences based on individual performance and engagement patterns. Continued advances in artificial intelligence, analytics, and digital delivery models are expected to improve platform capabilities and create additional opportunities for market participants.

Market Size & Forecast



Market Size in 2025: USD 8.85 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2035: USD 22.45 Billion

CAGR from 2026-2035: 12.3% Fastest-Growing Regional Market: Asia Pacific

Regional Market Outlook

North America dominated the cognitive assessment and training market in 2025, accounting for approximately 42.5% of total revenue. The region is expected to maintain strong growth throughout the forecast period, supported by established healthcare infrastructure, widespread use of digital health technologies, favorable market conditions, and sustained investment in cognitive assessment solutions.

Asia Pacific is identified as the Fastest-Growing regional market through 2035. Expanding healthcare access, increasing awareness of cognitive health, rising adoption of digital platforms, and growing investment in technology-based assessment tools are expected to support regional demand. These developments are creating opportunities for software providers, healthcare technology companies, and other industry stakeholders seeking to strengthen their presence in emerging markets.

Offering and Assessment Insights

By Offering, the Software and Platforms segment held the leading market share of 52.5% in 2025. Its position reflects sustained demand for scalable cognitive assessment, monitoring, and training technologies across clinical, corporate, research, and consumer applications. Product innovation and platform enhancements are expected to support steady segment growth over the forecast period.

By Mode of Assessment, the Digital and Online segment is projected to register a notable CAGR through 2035. Adoption is being encouraged by the need for accessible assessment options, efficient data collection, remote participation, and integration with broader digital healthcare systems. The continued transition toward online delivery is also enabling providers to reach larger and more diverse user populations.

Growth Opportunities and Competitive Priorities

The report highlights innovation, operational efficiency, and strategic partnerships as important priorities for companies operating in the cognitive assessment and training market. Stakeholders are investing in advanced platform functionality, personalized training capabilities, and data-driven assessment solutions to address changing customer requirements.

Regulatory developments, technological advancement, and evolving demand patterns are expected to influence competitive strategies through 2035. Companies that combine clinical relevance, digital accessibility, adaptive technology, and effective user engagement will be well positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities. As cognitive health receives greater attention across healthcare, workplace wellness, and consumer technology, the market is expected to maintain a strong long-term growth trajectory.

Key Topics Covered:

Cognitive Assessment And Training Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary

GDP Outlook

GDP Per Capita Growth

Inflation Trends

Democracy Index

Gross Public Debt Ratios

Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

Population Outlook

Urbanisation Trends

Country Risk Profiles

Country Risk

Business Climate

Cognitive Assessment And Training Market Analysis

Key Industry Highlights

Cognitive Assessment And Training Historical Market (2018-2025) Cognitive Assessment And Training Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Cognitive Assessment And Training Market by Offering



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Cognitive Assessment And Training Market by Mode of Assessment



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Cognitive Assessment And Training Market by Type of Assessment



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Cognitive Assessment And Training Market by Age Group



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Cognitive Assessment And Training Market by Application



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Cognitive Assessment And Training Market by Region



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

North America



United States of America

Canada

Europe



United Kingdom



Germany



France



Italy



Netherlands

Others

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Australia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates



Nigeria



South Africa Others

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Global Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements

Certifications

BrainCheck, Inc. (United States)

Cambridge Cognition Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Cognetivity Neurosciences (United Kingdom)

CogniFit (Israel)

Cogstate Ltd. (Australia)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Lumos Labs, Inc. (United States)

MeritTrac (India)

Pearson Clinical Assessment (United Kingdom) Others

List of Key Figures and Tables [25]

Companies Featured



BrainCheck, Inc. (United States)

Cambridge Cognition Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Cognetivity Neurosciences (United Kingdom)

CogniFit (Israel)

Cogstate Ltd. (Australia)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Lumos Labs, Inc. (United States)

MeritTrac (India) Pearson Clinical Assessment (United Kingdom)

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