First Advantage And ID.Me Announce FCRA-Compliant Identity Fraud Detection Product, Setting A New Standard For Hiring Trust

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global software, data, and identity verification leaders bring to market an integrated product for employers that will be part of the background screening report

ATLANTA and MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a global software and data company, and ID.me, a market-leading digital identity wallet, today announced their exclusive strategic partnership and launch of their Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA)-compliant digital identity verification product for recruitment, hiring, and onboarding.

Combating recruitment fraud is one of the most urgent issues employers are facing today. Advanced, AI-driven, fraud detection technology is required to solve this problem, but existing products have lacked the ability to be FCRA-compliant. The First Advantage and ID.me product delivers a state-of-the-art, modern, fraud detection experience to help companies recruit, hire, and onboard, and will now appear within the background screening report so that employers may make employment-related decisions based on those results.

“Identity fraud detection is one of the most critical trust factors in hiring today. As AI and fraud tactics evolve, employers need greater confidence that the people joining their workforce are who they say they are. By combining First Advantage's biographical data and compliance expertise with ID.me's high-assurance identity proofing, we're delivering a FCRA-compliant identity fraud detection product. This is a meaningful step forward in delivering workforce identity intelligence, helping organizations hire with confidence and build trust in a changing world,” said Joelle Smith, President, First Advantage.

“The U.S. employment system was never designed for today's threats. Employers are in the crosshairs, and the solutions available to them have not kept up,” said Taylor Liggett, Chief Growth Officer, ID.me.“Together with First Advantage, we're proud to announce an identity fraud detection product that is purpose-built for hiring and compliant with the FCRA, so that employers can mitigate fraud, act with confidence, and give candidates a fast, simple experience.”

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a global software and data company. We provide comprehensive, end-to-end identity solutions, criminal background screening, credential verifications, drug and health screening, and continuous risk monitoring. Combining AI-powered proprietary technology platforms with proprietary data, primary source data, and third-party data, we help organizations hire with confidence and manage risk across the entire employee lifecycle. With over 80,000 customers worldwide – including approximately two-thirds of the Fortune 100 – we deliver fast, comprehensive, and reliable solutions for employers, their candidates, and their employees. We conduct more than 200 million screens annually across over 200 countries and territories, supported by our verticalized go-to-market strategy, decades of experience, and proprietary databases containing over 1 billion records. For more information, please visit our website at.

About ID.me

ID.me is the next-generation digital identity wallet that simplifies how individuals securely prove their identity online. Consumers can verify their identity with ID.me once and seamlessly sign in across websites without having to create a new sign-in and verify their identity again. Millions of users experience streamlined sign-in and identity verification with ID.me at 24 federal agencies, 50 state government agencies, and more than 70 healthcare organizations. More than 600 consumer brands use ID.me to verify communities and user segments to honor service and build more authentic relationships. ID.me's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication set by the Commerce Department and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me is committed to 'No Identity Left Behind' to enable all people to have a secure digital identity. Learn more at .

Media Contacts

First Advantage

Katelyn Brower

Director, PR, Social, Events

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ID.me

Kevin Madden

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