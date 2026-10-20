Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Tacoma, Washington

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Watchtower at Browns Point offers stunning views and exceptional home designs in Northeast Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Watchtower at Browns Point, is coming soon to Northeast Tacoma, Washington. This exclusive enclave will offer luxurious homes featuring breathtaking views of Puget Sound and the surrounding mountains. Site work is underway at 5920 Browns Point Boulevard in Tacoma, and the community is expected to open for sale in mid-2027.

Ideally situated at the highest elevation between Browns Point and Dash Point, Watchtower at Browns Point offers spacious home designs ranging from 2,873 to 4,087 square feet. With open-concept floor plans, daylight basements, and covered patios for seamless indoor-outdoor living, the homes provide a perfect balance of comfort and elegance. Gourmet kitchens, impressive great rooms, and luxurious primary bedroom suites exemplify the craftsmanship and attention to detail that sets Toll Brothers apart. Homes will feature 4 to 7 bedrooms, 4 to 6 baths, and 2- to 4-car garages, with versatile options such as first-floor bedrooms, lofts, and flex spaces.









Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Residents of Watchtower at Browns Point will enjoy an exceptional lifestyle with convenient access to nearby parks and beaches, including Dash Point State Park, Browns Point Lighthouse Park, and Point Defiance Park, which features a zoo and aquarium. The community also boasts a private park, a protected greenbelt, and a serene cul-de-sac setting, enhancing its connection to nature. Located within the highly regarded Stadium High School boundary, the community offers an ideal location for families and commuters alike, with easy access to waterfront districts and major commuter routes.

"We are thrilled to introduce Toll Brothers and Watchtower at Browns Point to the Tacoma market," said Todd Callahan, Regional President of Toll Brothers for the Pacific region. "This community offers an extraordinary combination of luxurious home designs and breathtaking views, making it a truly special place to call home."

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Watchtower at Browns Point, call (844) 845-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/WA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 |...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)