Duos Technologies Announces 20 MW Customer Agreement And Approximately 100 MW Of Land Expansion Plans

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Signs 10-Year, 20 MW Colocation Agreement with a Mature Publicly Traded Cloud Services Provider

Company in Active Negotiations to Secure Approximately 100 MW of Additional Powered, Data Center-Zoned Land

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the“Company”) ( Nasdaq: DUOT ), a provider of adaptive, modular architecture data center colocation and infrastructure solutions, today announced the signing of a new 10-year colocation agreement for 20 megawatts (MW) of facility load with a mature publicly traded Cloud Services Provider in the United States. Duos is also in active negotiations on approximately 100 MW of additional powered, data center-zoned land to expand its Duos Edge AI platform.

The newly executed customer agreement represents over $400 million of total contract value over the initial term and is expected to be deployed in Q2 2027 within Duos' expanding portfolio of Edge AI campuses.

In support of growing customer demand, Duos is also currently under contract and in active negotiations to secure approximately 100 MW of additional powered, data center-zoned land across multiple sites in the United States. Of that total, approximately 25 MW is currently under contract across multiple sites in the United States, and the Company is in active negotiations on an additional 75 MW. The Company expects to finalize all site agreements by year-end.

“The signing of a new 20 MW colocation agreement with such a mature publicly traded Cloud Services Provider in the United States, together with our efforts to finalize 100 MW of additional powered, data center-zoned land, represents another significant step in executing our long-term growth strategy,” said Doug Recker, Chief Executive Officer of Duos.“These developments reflect the increasing demand we are seeing from customers seeking scalable, power-dense infrastructure that can be deployed quickly and efficiently. Our modular architecture, contract-first approach, and ability to identify attractive expansion opportunities continue to differentiate Duos in the marketplace. As AI, cloud, content delivery, and enterprise computing requirements grow, we believe we are well positioned to quickly expand our customer base and increase contracted revenue.”

Consistent with the Company's contract-first development model, Duos works to establish customer demand for a site before committing significant capital to it, rather than building speculative inventory and seeking tenants afterward.

The Company's already-live Columbus, Georgia campus moved from acquisition to 7 MW of installed infrastructure in approximately 60 days; the new sites now under negotiation were screened against the same standard.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides and manages modular architecture colocation data centers and infrastructure solutions. Through its Duos Edge AI brand, the Company delivers high-performance computing infrastructure built on its proprietary, scalable Duos Modular Architecture, designed to support the high-power environments required for AI and enterprise computing. Separately, Duos Technology Solutions provides manufacturer-agnostic sourcing and fulfillment services that enable efficient deployment of data centers and IT environments. Together, these platforms position the Company to address growing demand for distributed digital infrastructure in underserved Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets. For more information, visit and .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the approximately 100 megawatts of powered, data center-zoned land described above, the 25 megawatts currently under contract and the Company's ability to complete those transactions, the status and outcome of negotiations on the remaining approximately 75 megawatts, the Company's expectation that all land sites will be finalized by the end of the year, the sufficiency and performance of identified offtakers, the timing and cost of site development, power delivery, interconnection, zoning and permitting, and the Company's expectations for 2027. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as“expect,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“will,”“plan,”“target” and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Negotiations, letters of intent and term sheets are not definitive agreements and may not result in completed transactions; sites under contract remain subject to diligence and closing conditions that may not be satisfied; identified offtakers may not enter into or perform under definitive agreements; and the Company may not finalize all land sites by the end of the year or at all. Additional risks are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 949-574-3860 | ...

Media Contact

iMiller Public Relations

+1.914.315.6424

...