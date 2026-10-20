River Valley Community Bancorp Announces Financial Results (Unaudited) For The Quarter Ended September 30, 2026, And An Increase In Its Quarterly Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YUBA CITY, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Valley Community Bancorp (OTC markets: RVCB) with its wholly owned subsidiary, River Valley Community Bank (collectively referred to as the“Bank”), today announced unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Concurrent with the financial results announcement, the Bank declared a $0.08 per common share quarterly cash dividend, an increase from $0.07 per common share in the prior quarter, payable on November 16, 2026, to shareholders of record as of October 30, 2026. The financial results announcement can be found on the Bank's Investor Relations website at Investor Relations | River Valley Community Bank.

The Bank remains highly rated with BauerFinancial and Depositaccounts.com and serves its customer base through its offices located at:



1629 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, CA

580 Brunswick Rd., Grass Valley, CA

905 Lincoln Wy., Auburn, CA

904 B St., Marysville, CA

401 Ryland St., Ste. 300, Reno, NV (Loan Production Office) 2901 Douglas Blvd., Ste. 140, Roseville, CA

The Bank offers a full suite of competitive products, services, and banking technology. For more information please visit our website at or contact John M. Jelavich at (530) 821-2469.