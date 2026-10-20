River Valley Community Bancorp Announces Financial Results (Unaudited) For The Quarter Ended September 30, 2026, And An Increase In Its Quarterly Dividend
The Bank remains highly rated with BauerFinancial and Depositaccounts.com and serves its customer base through its offices located at:
- 1629 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, CA 580 Brunswick Rd., Grass Valley, CA 905 Lincoln Wy., Auburn, CA 904 B St., Marysville, CA 401 Ryland St., Ste. 300, Reno, NV (Loan Production Office) 2901 Douglas Blvd., Ste. 140, Roseville, CA
The Bank offers a full suite of competitive products, services, and banking technology. For more information please visit our website at or contact John M. Jelavich at (530) 821-2469.
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