YSX TECH. CO. LTD Announces Results Of October 2026 Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YSX TECH. CO., LTD (NASDAQ:“YSXT”) (the“Company”), a Cayman Islands exempted company that, through its variable interest entities in China, provides comprehensive business solutions mainly for insurance companies and brokerages in China, today announced the results of its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "EGM") held on October 19, 2026 at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time, at Room 102, Building 1, No. 22, Huazhou Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China. All proposals submitted for shareholder approval at the EGM have been approved and the shareholders have duly adopted the following resolutions:

An ordinary resolution that the Company's authorized share capital be increased, effective immediately, from US$50,000 divided into (i) 470,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of US$0.0001 par value each and (ii) 30,000,000 Class B ordinary shares of US$0.0001 par value each, to US$220,000,000 divided into (i) 2,000,000,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of US$0.0001 par value each and (ii) 200,000,000,000 Class B ordinary shares of US$0.0001 par value each, by the creation and addition of 1,999,530,000,000 authorised but unissued Class A ordinary shares of US$0.0001 par value each and 199,970,000,000 authorized but unissued Class B ordinary shares of US$0.0001 par value each (the“Authorized Share Capital Increase”).A special resolution that the notice period to members for convening general meetings from fourteen (14) clear days in the case of an annual general meeting and seven (7) clear days in the case of any general meeting other than an annual general meeting, to five (5) clear days for all general meetings (the“Reduction of Notice Period”).A special resolution that, subject to and immediately following the Authorized Share Capital Increase being effected, the Company adopt an amended and restated memorandum and articles of association, the form of which is attached to the notice of the Meeting as the Appendix, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on the Form of Private Issuer Current Report on Form 6-K on October 2, 2026, in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the Company's existing memorandum and articles of association, to reflect, among other things, the Authorized Share Capital Increase, the Reduction of Notice Period and certain housekeeping changes.

About YSX TECH. CO., LTD

YSX TECH. CO., LTD is a Cayman Islands exempted company that, through its variable interest entities in China, provides comprehensive business solutions mainly for insurance companies and brokerages in China. The Company possesses in-depth knowledge of the Chinese insurance industry accumulated from years of servicing customers, and specializes in auto insurance aftermarket value-added services, software development and information technology services, as well as other scenario-based customized services, such as products and customer development services. For more information please visit: and .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,”“will,”“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate,” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at . For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

YSX Tech. Co., Ltd

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+86 (20) 2984 2002