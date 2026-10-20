INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Medline Inc. - MDLN

The investigation concerns whether Medline and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 2, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) published a warning letter detailing Medline's“significant violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations for finished pharmaceuticals” and stating that Medline“failed to thoroughly investigate any unexplained discrepancy or failure of a batch or any of its components to meet any of its specifications.”

On this news, Medline's stock price fell $2.56 per share, or 7.16%, to close at $33.19 per share on June 2, 2026.

Then, on August 5, 2026, Medline acknowledged in an earnings call that at least some of the remediation steps taken to address the issues in the FDA's warning letter had“result[ed] in earnings loss”.

On this news, Medline's stock price fell $5.38 per share, or 12.79%, to close at $36.67 per share on August 5, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980