MENAFN - EIN Presswire) GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Premiere Roofing, a leading provider of high-quality residential and commercial roofing solutions, announced the acquisition of ATD Roofing, a trusted local roofing company serving South Carolina's Upstate community. The acquisition brings together two reputable local teams under the Premiere Roofing banner to deliver expanded resources, cutting-edge technology, and enhanced service across the region.

Through this acquisition, ATD Roofing customers will maintain access to the local expertise and service they have relied on for years, with all existing warranties remaining intact. The integration allows Premiere Roofing to expand service capabilities throughout Greenville and surrounding communities, offering faster response times and upgraded resources while upholding a high standard of craftsmanship.

"For years, it's been our privilege to serve the Upstate community," said Mike Shaw of the ATD Roofing leadership team. "Joining forces allows us to honor that tradition of service while bringing our customers advanced roofing technology, materials, and support. We are honored to continue protecting homes and businesses under the Premiere Roofing name."

To mark the transition and express gratitude for the community's continued loyalty, Premiere Roofing is offering a Complimentary Roof Health Check for local home and business owners.

For more information or to schedule your Complimentary Roof Health Check, call (864) 657-1884 or visit roofteam.

Miller Robinson

Premiere Roofing

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Premiere Roofing Expands Upstate Presence With Acquisition of ATD Roofing in Greenville News Provided By Splash Omnimedia October 20, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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