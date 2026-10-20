2026 Nevada Donor Network Foundation Golf Invitational Honors Community And Lifesaving Mission In Las Vegas

Nevada Donor Network Foundation Golf Invitational, A PGD Global Production

2026 Nevada Donor Network Foundation Golf Invitational Opening Ceremonies from L-R: Gordon Prouty, Alonzo Mourning, Seema Sadekar and Joe Ferreira

Alonzo Mourning, Kidney Transplant Recipient and NBA Icon, welcomes guests to the 2026 Nevada Donor Network Foundation Golf Invitational

2026 Nevada Donor Network Foundation Golf Invitational honors the growing community while sharing their lifesaving mission in Las Vegas.

- Alonzo MourningLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Nevada Donor Network Foundation brought together community leaders, health care professionals, sports legends, transplant recipients and supporters on Monday, October 5, for the 2026 Nevada Donor Network Foundation Golf Invitational at Las Vegas Country Club, raising awareness and support for organ, eye and tissue donation.NBA champion, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, Olympic gold medalist and kidney transplant recipient Alonzo Mourning served as the event's special guest, sharing his personal connection to the lifesaving impact of organ donation. Basketball legend and Hall of Famer Julius“Dr. J” Erving was also in attendance to support the life saving work of the Nevada Donor Network.More than 109,000 Americans are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, including nearly 700 Nevadans. In 2025, Nevada Donor Network facilitated 262 organ donations resulting in 795 lifesaving transplants and supported 5,633 tissue, ocular and birth tissue donations.“As a kidney transplant recipient, I understand firsthand the gift of life that organ donation provides,” Mourning said.“Golf is a passion of mine and a game that can be used to build awareness, celebrate donors and their families and inspire others to join in the Nevada Donor Network mission.”Produced by PGD Global and hosted by former professional golfers and sisters Nisha and Seema Sadekar, the invitational combined golf, entertainment and hospitality with a mission-driven celebration of Nevada's donor and transplant community. Guests enjoyed a decorated arrival, gifting experience, on-course activations, food, celebration and entertainment before gathering for the closing dinner and awards ceremony.“This event is more than a golf tournament, it's a celebration of hope, strength and life,” said Gordon Prouty, president of Nevada Donor Network Foundation.“Every swing supports our mission to honor heroic donors and their families, raise critical awareness and fund lifesaving programs for our community.”The evening recognized the tournament's top performers and standout participants with style and gratitude:2026 NEVADA DONOR NETWORK FOUNDATION GOLF INVITATIONAL AWARD WINNERSTournament Champions, presented by CaymusMark JarvisLindsay Hoskins CaseyJustin AlonzoKevin MischSecond Place Team, presented by Green Society GolfJulius ErvingBrian DiBartolomeoAntonio TrilloDeacon NauslarThird Place Team, presented by GHOST EnergyFranzen WongWill EddinsJonathan MinkoffJamie YoonLast Place Team; "Most Honest Golfers", presented by TopgolfYvonne WadeAmber Lopez LasaterMiles LanningJonathan JosselBest Dressed, presented by MACEOOMale Champion: James RenzvoldFemale Champion: Avis Brown RileyLegend of the Lounge, presented by GUCCIMen's Champion: Neil GokalWomen's Champion: Alycia BollingLongest Drive, presented by PXGMen's: Nathan LeeWomen's: Jamie YoonClosest to the Pin, presented by Resorts World Las VegasChampion: Russ WilliamsThe celebration concluded with an awards ceremony and sunset at Las Vegas Country Club, bringing the day back to its central purpose: honoring donors and their families, celebrating the gift of life and helping advance Nevada Donor Network Foundation's lifesaving mission.ABOUT NEVADA DONOR NETWORKNevada Donor Network is a federally designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organ procurement organization responsible for facilitating organ, tissue and cornea donation statewide. Founded in 1987, the organization coordinates the recovery and allocation of lifesaving organs and healing tissues for transplantation and research, provides education to hospital and community partners, and supports donor families throughout the donation process. Nevada Donor Network is a member of Donate Life Nevada. For more information, visit .ABOUT NEVADA DONOR NETWORK FOUNDATIONNevada Donor Network Foundation raises funds and resources to support and expand organ, eye and tissue donation programs through innovation, technology, education and community outreach. For more information, visit /foundation.ABOUT LAS VEGAS COUNTRY CLUBFounded in 1967, Las Vegas Country Club is a private, member-owned club in the heart of Las Vegas. Designed by renowned golf course architect Ed Ault, the historic course has hosted professional golf events and many of the game's most notable players throughout its history. For more information, visit .ABOUT PGD GLOBALFounded by former professional golfers and sisters Nisha and Seema Sadekar, Play Golf Designs Inc., known as PGD Global, is a golf marketing, creative and event production company specializing in experiences that connect golf with entertainment, fashion, culture and lifestyle. For more information, visit .

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2026 Official Nevada Donor Network Foundation Golf Invitational Recap Video

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2026 Nevada Donor Network Foundation Golf Invitational Honors Community And Lifesaving Mission In Las Vegas News Provided By Play Golf Designs Inc. October 20, 2026, 20:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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