Boxypack Offers Premium Custom Printed Boxes Across The U.S. And Canada With Free Shipping And Flexible Order Quantities

The New York company offers dieline support, digital proofing and luxury finishes to brands of every size.

THE BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BoxyPack, a custom packaging company, today made its custom packaging line available across the United States and Canada, with free shipping, flexible order quantities and hands-on design support.Each BoxyPack box is made to the product's exact dimensions, printed with the brand's artwork and finished to match its market position.Materials include cardboard, kraft, corrugated and rigid board, plus custom shopping and Mylar bags, for cosmetics, jewelry, apparel, bakery and food, gifting, retail, sports, bath products and shipping. For high-value products, the company's custom rigid boxes use 1.5mm to 3mm high-density greyboard wrapped in printed paper, in magnetic-closure, two-piece, book-style, drawer and briefcase formats.Finishes include matte, gloss and soft-touch lamination, gold and silver foil stamping, embossing, debossing, spot UV, interior printing and foam, satin or velvet inserts. Kraft, corrugated and cardboard are recyclable.After a packaging specialist reviews the product, box style, size and quantity, the design team prepares the dieline and checks artwork for resolution, bleed, fonts and color. Every customer approves a digital proof, and standard production takes about 10 to 15 business days after final artwork approval.“A box is the one piece of marketing every customer actually holds in their hands,” said Jason White, Founder of BoxyPack.“Too many small brands are told premium packaging is out of reach because of high minimums or confusing quotes. We built BoxyPack to give a startup the same proofing, finishing and support a national brand gets, and to ship it free anywhere in the country.”State and city guides for New York, Illinois, Arizona, Indiana, Connecticut and more help local brands compare box styles and request quotes.To request a custom quote, upload artwork or speak with a packaging specialist, visit .About BoxyPackBoxyPack designs and manufactures custom printed boxes, rigid boxes, kraft boxes, corrugated mailers, shopping bags and Mylar bags for brands across the United States and Canada. With offices in The Bronx, New York, and Hamilton, Ontario, it offers dieline and artwork support, digital proofs, premium finishes, flexible order quantities and free U.S. shipping.

Jason White

BoxyPack

+1 (929) 610-6255

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BoxyPack Offers Premium Custom Printed Boxes Across the U.S. and Canada With Free Shipping and Flexible Order Quantities News Provided By Pulse Media PR October 20, 2026, 20:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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