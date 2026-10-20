Watch Her Prosper® Named A 2026 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards recognize B2B companies that provide essential services and expertise to help entrepreneurs and businesses grow.

- Ruchi PinnigerNEW YORK, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Watch Her Prosper, a financial mentorship and consulting firm founded by former Wall Street hedge fund CFO Ruchi Pinniger, has been named a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Award winner, recognizing the firm among the leading B2B partners supporting entrepreneurs and businesses across the country.The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards honor B2B companies that have demonstrated a track record of helping entrepreneurs and businesses navigate the challenges of building and growing a company. From hiring and compliance to technology, infrastructure, fundraising, marketing, and more, these partners provide expertise and services that enable businesses to operate, scale, and pursue their ambitions.“Business owners have no shortage of tools at their disposal, and B2B companies need to make clear why their products and services are worth the investment,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“The companies on this year's Power Partners list have done just that. They don't just have customers – they have superfans and evangelists. Across industries like marketing, financial services, and technology, they've proved their dedication to helping fellow business owners grow and succeed.”“Being recognized as an Inc. Power Partner is especially meaningful because it reflects the importance of helping women build financially sustainable businesses and a healthier relationship with money,” said Ruchi Pinniger, Founder of Watch Her Prosper.“We believe financial confidence is foundational to entrepreneurship. When women understand their numbers, challenge the beliefs that hold them back, and have the right financial support, they can make more empowered decisions about their businesses, their wealth, and their futures. I'm proud of the work we do to make that possible.”Founded by Pinniger, a former Wall Street hedge fund CFO with nearly 20 years of financial management experience, Watch Her Prospercombines financial mentorship and consulting with bookkeeping, tax-time readiness, financial literacy, and mindset work. Through its signature“practical tactical + mindset” approach, the firm helps women entrepreneurs strengthen their financial foundations while addressing the fears and inherited beliefs that can influence their financial decisions. Its proprietary RIR MethodTM and Redefining ProsperityTM framework provide practical tools for identifying limiting financial beliefs and developing a more empowered approach to money.Watch Her Prosperhas continued to expand its reach through financial education, thought leadership, and strategic partnerships. Since July 2024, the firm has delivered live, virtual workshops focused on Money Mindset and Redefining ProsperityTM, contributing to 60% growth in business development, thought leadership, and strategic partnerships. The firm has served thousands of business owners and grown its audience reach by 85%.Watch Her Prosperalso connects its financial education mission with global impact through its B1G1 initiative. Since February 2022, the give-back initiative has generated thousands of opportunities that provide bookkeeping and literacy skills and empower girls and women across India and Africa to learn, earn, save, and invest.The company continues to be recognized as a leader in financial literacy initiatives for women with Pinniger recently named a winner in the Achievement in Financial Literacy Initiatives for Women category at the 23rd annual StevieAwards for Women in Business.For more information on Inc.'s Power Partner Awards or to view the complete list of Inc. Power Partner businesses, visit .About Watch Her ProsperWatch Her Prosperis a financial mentorship and consulting firm founded by Ruchi Pinniger, a former Wall Street hedge fund CFO who left a successful corporate career to help women build confidence around money and create lasting wealth. The firm blends emotional intelligence with financial literacy, combining financial guidance, bookkeeping, and tax-time readiness with the deeper work of helping women unpack the fears and inherited beliefs they carry around money.With nearly 20 years of experience in financial management, Pinniger brings a distinctive approach to the intersection of personal and business finances. Through her signature“practical tactical + mindset” approach, Redefining ProsperityTM framework, and proprietary RIR MethodTM, Watch Her Prosperequips women with practical tools to strengthen their financial foundations, make confident decisions, and redefine what prosperity means to them.For more information, visitAbout Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit

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Watch Her Prosper® Named a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner News Provided By Brielle Cotterman Media October 20, 2026, 20:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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