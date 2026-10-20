Elevatemls Launches MLS Property Search Website Offering Consumers Property Listings From The Source

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- elevateMLS has launched elevateMLS.com, a property search website where buyers and sellers across El Paso County, Teller County and surrounding Colorado markets can search listings that come straight from the MLS and update in real time. The site runs on Cribio, the consumer home search platform built by Broker Public Portal. elevateMLS is the newest MLS in the BPP network to run its own property search website, under its own brand and on its own data.

Realtors keep the data accurate for home search. Consumers, however, often see listings later and somewhere else, surrounded by ads and lead forms that send their inquiries to whoever paid for them. elevateMLS's approach is to send consumers to the listing source. When an agent changes a status, price or photo, people searching for homes in Colorado Springs, Monument, Fountain or Woodland Park see the change as soon as it is posted. Nothing sits between the consumer and the listing agent.

An MLS-owned property search website delivers several specific benefits. Every question about a property goes to the listing agent, with no ads and no inquiries routed to advertisers. The homepage features a snapshot built on the most recent 30 days of elevateMLS data, and the Market Stats page offers monthly trends. Consumers can find an agent by name, office or area through a local directory. Accounts are simple: saved searches use email sign-in with a one-time code, so no passwords are required. Through the BPP network, elevateMLS listings also appear on Cribio.com and on partner MLS sites.

The MLS sets the rules, maintains the listing data and connects the consumer directly to the listing agent. Colorado Springs is also a military town. Fort Carson, Peterson Space Force Base, Schriever Space Force Base and the U.S. Air Force Academy bring a steady flow of families relocating on orders, often under hard deadlines and with no local network. The elevateMLS.com agent directory includes a filter for agents who hold the Military Relocation Professional (MRP) certification.

"We're proud to be working closely with elevateMLS to bring this new home search experience to life," said Dan Troup, CEO of Broker Public Portal. "With such a strong military presence in the Colorado Springs market, this partnership is also an opportunity to build something bigger. We want to connect military families relocating across the country with trusted real estate professionals who actually live and work in the communities they serve. Our vision is to bring more military markets together through a connected home search experience that makes every move a little easier."

Troup added that a family leaving one base for another should not have to start over with an unfamiliar portal. As more military markets join the network, the search, the data and the local professional can connect from one end of the move to the other.

About elevateMLS

Based in Colorado Springs, elevateMLS serves about 5,500 subscribers across El Paso County, Teller County and surrounding Colorado areas. It has served the Pikes Peak region for more than 40 years.

About Broker Public Portal

Founded in 2014, Broker Public Portal (BPP) is a nationwide alliance of MLSs and brokerages working together to deliver a consumer-first home search experience powered directly by source MLS data. Its flagship product, Cribio.com, serves 419,000 real estate agents through MLS partnerships. Learn more at brokerpublicportal.com and cribio.com.

Cribio.com is the national consumer property search site of the Broker Public Portal MLS network

Media contact:

Victor Lund

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805-709-6696

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



