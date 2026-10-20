DEADLINE ALERT For Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. (HONA), Fuelcell Energy, Inc. (FCEL), Doximity, Inc. (DOCS), And Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR): The Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lead plaintiff deadlines are approaching in securities class actions filed on behalf of investors in Honeywell Aerospace, Inc., FuelCell Energy, Inc., Doximity, Inc., and Better Home & Finance Holding Company

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies: Honeywell Aerospace, Inc., FuelCell Energy, Inc., Doximity, Inc., and Better Home & Finance Holding Company. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are urged to contact The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith about these class actions to discuss their legal rights, at (215) 638-4847 or by email to....

Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: HONA )



Class period: June 29, 2026 to September 1, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: November 23, 2026 Case: Green v. Honeywell Aerospace, Inc., et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona



The Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) a small percentage of the Company's suppliers had a“disproportionate impact” on sales; (ii) those suppliers were suffering supply constraints; (iii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material unfavorable impact on sales and profitability; and (iv) the Company was under investigation for potential violations of the False Claims Act for failing to comply with cybersecurity requirements for government contracts.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL )



Class period: June 24, 2026 to September 1, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: November 10, 2026 Case: Nguyen v. FuelCell Energy, Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York



The FuelCell Energy, Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's manufacturing capacity was inadequate to generate the production rate required under the CEPA; (ii) as a result, the Company's annualized production rate for deliveries under the CEPA with Fit Energy was slower than expected; (iii) as a result, the Company was incurring higher product costs and manufacturing overhead expenses; (iv) as a result of the slower production rate, the Company was reasonably likely to incur charges in connection with the CEPA; and (v) the foregoing was a known trend affecting the Company's profitability.

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS )



Class period: August 8, 2024 to May 13, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: November 16, 2026 Case: Michigan Laborers' Pension Fund v. Doximity Inc., et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California



The Doximity, Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Doximity overstated the impact that its Newsfeed had on its revenue growth; (ii) the Company was losing market share to its competitors with more favorable pricing and engagement models; and (iii) the Company was using banner ads and e-newsletters instead of deep engagement tactics.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR )



Class period: March 13, 2026 to May 7, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: November 20, 2026 Case: Gastwirt v. Better Home & Finance Holding Company, et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York



The Better Home & Finance Holding Company complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's conversion funnel was already slowing due to macro factors; and (ii) as a result, the Company's $1 billion monthly funded volume target was likely to be deferred.

Next steps for investors in these cases

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. No class has been certified yet in any of these cases.

If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith by telephone at (215) 638-4847, by email to..., or visit the firm's website.

About The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith has helped injured investors recover their money for more than 15 years. The firm prosecutes securities fraud, takeover, and derivative litigation against public companies and their officers, directors, and advisors in federal and state courts nationwide, and has helped clients recover hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. Clients speak directly with a lawyer, who will promptly answer any question.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

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Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

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Bensalem, PA 19020

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Telephone: (215) 638-4847

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