North America Wireless Healthcare Market Size And Share - Growth Forecast (2026-2035) Market To Reach USD 98.52 Billion As Telehealth, 5G, And Remote Monitoring Scale
Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Wireless Healthcare Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America wireless healthcare market reached USD 42.85 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 98.52 Billion by 2035, advancing at a CAGR of approximately 10.9% from 2026-2035. According to the report, market expansion is being supported by the rapid adoption of remote patient monitoring, telehealth platforms, wearable health devices and connected medical technologies across hospitals, clinics and home care environments.
Healthcare providers throughout North America are increasing their investment in wireless infrastructure to improve clinical workflows, facilitate real-time access to patient information and support care delivery beyond traditional medical settings. The deployment of hospital WiFi 6 and 5G networks is strengthening connectivity for medical equipment, digital health platforms and clinical communication systems. These infrastructure improvements are expected to support the secure and efficient exchange of healthcare data while enabling broader use of connected devices.
Market Size and Forecast
- Market size in 2025: USD 42.85 Billion Projected market size in 2035: USD 98.52 Billion Forecast CAGR from 2026-2035: 10.9% Largest national market in 2025: United States
The United States accounted for approximately 82.5% of North America wireless healthcare market revenue in 2025. Its leading position is supported by established digital health infrastructure, widespread adoption of telehealth services, strong healthcare technology investment and growing demand for connected care solutions. Continued modernization across healthcare systems is expected to sustain robust growth in the country through 2035.
Device Type and Application Insights
By device type, the Remote Patient Monitoring segment captured the largest revenue share at 32.5% in 2025. Demand is being driven by the need for continuous health data collection, chronic disease management and care coordination outside conventional healthcare facilities. The segment is expected to maintain steady growth as providers expand virtual care programs and patients increasingly adopt wearable and home-based monitoring technologies.
By application, Remote Patient Monitoring is projected to register a notable CAGR during the forecast period. Its expanding role in post-discharge care, preventive health management and long-term condition monitoring is encouraging healthcare organizations to integrate wireless solutions into broader patient engagement strategies.
Growth Drivers and Industry Outlook
- Accelerating adoption of telehealth and virtual care platforms Expansion of the wearable health device ecosystem Increasing deployment of hospital WiFi 6 and 5G infrastructure Development of interoperability standards for connected medical devices Rising investment in digital healthcare innovation and operational efficiency Growing demand for accessible, data-driven and home-based care models
Market participants are prioritizing product innovation, strategic partnerships and technology integration to address changing clinical and operational requirements. Interoperability will remain a significant area of focus as healthcare organizations seek to connect devices, platforms and information systems across complex care networks. Regulatory developments, cybersecurity requirements and evolving data governance standards are also expected to influence investment decisions and product development strategies.
The report indicates that the convergence of advanced wireless networks, connected medical devices and digital care delivery will create substantial opportunities through 2035. Companies capable of delivering secure, scalable and interoperable wireless healthcare solutions are expected to be well positioned as providers modernize infrastructure, improve patient outcomes and extend care across clinical and remote settings.
Key Topics Covered:
North America Wireless Healthcare Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Market Trends Key Verticals Key Regions Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profiles Business Climate North America Wireless Healthcare Market Analysis Key Industry Highlights North America Wireless Healthcare Market Historical Market (2018-2025) North America Wireless Healthcare Market Forecast (2026-2033)
North America Wireless Healthcare Market by Device Type
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
North America Wireless Healthcare Market by Application
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
North America Wireless Healthcare Market by End-User
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
North America Wireless Healthcare Market by Technology
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
North America Wireless Healthcare Market by Region
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033) United States Canada Mexico
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
- Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key North America Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profiles
- Profile Coverage
- Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications
Companies Featured
- Medtronic (United States) Philips Healthcare (Netherlands) GE Healthcare (United States) Abbott Laboratories (United States) Apple Inc. (United States) Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (South Korea)
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