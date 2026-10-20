North America Wireless Healthcare Market Size And Share - Growth Forecast (2026-2035) Market To Reach USD 98.52 Billion As Telehealth, 5G, And Remote Monitoring Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remote patient monitoring leads demand as telehealth, wearables, WiFi 6, 5G and device interoperability drive growth, with the United States dominating the market.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Wireless Healthcare Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America wireless healthcare market reached USD 42.85 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 98.52 Billion by 2035, advancing at a CAGR of approximately 10.9% from 2026-2035. According to the report, market expansion is being supported by the rapid adoption of remote patient monitoring, telehealth platforms, wearable health devices and connected medical technologies across hospitals, clinics and home care environments.

Healthcare providers throughout North America are increasing their investment in wireless infrastructure to improve clinical workflows, facilitate real-time access to patient information and support care delivery beyond traditional medical settings. The deployment of hospital WiFi 6 and 5G networks is strengthening connectivity for medical equipment, digital health platforms and clinical communication systems. These infrastructure improvements are expected to support the secure and efficient exchange of healthcare data while enabling broader use of connected devices.

Market Size and Forecast



Market size in 2025: USD 42.85 Billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 98.52 Billion

Forecast CAGR from 2026-2035: 10.9% Largest national market in 2025: United States

The United States accounted for approximately 82.5% of North America wireless healthcare market revenue in 2025. Its leading position is supported by established digital health infrastructure, widespread adoption of telehealth services, strong healthcare technology investment and growing demand for connected care solutions. Continued modernization across healthcare systems is expected to sustain robust growth in the country through 2035.

Device Type and Application Insights

By device type, the Remote Patient Monitoring segment captured the largest revenue share at 32.5% in 2025. Demand is being driven by the need for continuous health data collection, chronic disease management and care coordination outside conventional healthcare facilities. The segment is expected to maintain steady growth as providers expand virtual care programs and patients increasingly adopt wearable and home-based monitoring technologies.

By application, Remote Patient Monitoring is projected to register a notable CAGR during the forecast period. Its expanding role in post-discharge care, preventive health management and long-term condition monitoring is encouraging healthcare organizations to integrate wireless solutions into broader patient engagement strategies.

Growth Drivers and Industry Outlook



Accelerating adoption of telehealth and virtual care platforms

Expansion of the wearable health device ecosystem

Increasing deployment of hospital WiFi 6 and 5G infrastructure

Development of interoperability standards for connected medical devices

Rising investment in digital healthcare innovation and operational efficiency Growing demand for accessible, data-driven and home-based care models

Market participants are prioritizing product innovation, strategic partnerships and technology integration to address changing clinical and operational requirements. Interoperability will remain a significant area of focus as healthcare organizations seek to connect devices, platforms and information systems across complex care networks. Regulatory developments, cybersecurity requirements and evolving data governance standards are also expected to influence investment decisions and product development strategies.

The report indicates that the convergence of advanced wireless networks, connected medical devices and digital care delivery will create substantial opportunities through 2035. Companies capable of delivering secure, scalable and interoperable wireless healthcare solutions are expected to be well positioned as providers modernize infrastructure, improve patient outcomes and extend care across clinical and remote settings.

Key Topics Covered:

North America Wireless Healthcare Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary

GDP Outlook

GDP Per Capita Growth

Inflation Trends

Democracy Index

Gross Public Debt Ratios

Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

Population Outlook

Urbanisation Trends

Country Risk Profiles

Business Climate

North America Wireless Healthcare Market Analysis

Key Industry Highlights

North America Wireless Healthcare Market Historical Market (2018-2025) North America Wireless Healthcare Market Forecast (2026-2033)

North America Wireless Healthcare Market by Device Type



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

North America Wireless Healthcare Market by Application



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

North America Wireless Healthcare Market by End-User



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

North America Wireless Healthcare Market by Technology



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

North America Wireless Healthcare Market by Region



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

United States

Canada Mexico

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key North America Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Profile Coverage





Company Overview





Product Portfolio





Demographic Reach and Achievements



Certifications



Medtronic (United States)



Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)



GE Healthcare (United States)



Abbott Laboratories (United States)



Apple Inc. (United States)



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (South Korea) Others

Companies Featured



Medtronic (United States)

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

GE Healthcare (United States)

Abbott Laboratories (United States)

Apple Inc. (United States) Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (South Korea)

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