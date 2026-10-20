Global Data Center Busbar Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 AI And Hyperscale Build-Out Fuels 16.6% CAGR And A US$9.60B Market By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-cluster build-out, rising rack density and cable-tray replacement drive demand, while Aluminum Busbar offers lower cost and weight.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Data Center Busbar Market: Industry Intelligence Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Data Center Busbar Market is valued at US$3.85B in 2025 and is projected to reach US$9.60B by 2031, representing a 16.6% CAGR during 2026-2031, according to the report. Market expansion is being driven by sustained hyperscale and AI-cluster data-center construction, increasing per-rack power density, and the continued transition from conventional cable-tray distribution to busway systems.

Rapid growth in artificial intelligence workloads is reshaping data center power requirements. Operators are deploying infrastructure capable of supporting significantly higher electrical loads while maintaining reliability, scalability, and operational efficiency. These requirements are strengthening demand for advanced busbar and busway solutions across new facilities, capacity expansions, and modernization projects.

North America remains the largest regional market, valued at US$1.55B in 2025. The region benefits from extensive US hyperscale development, continued cloud infrastructure investment, and rising power demand from AI computing environments. Large technology companies, colocation providers, and data center developers are expanding capacity to address demand for cloud services, machine learning, and high-performance computing.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region, advancing at an 18.5% CAGR. China and India are leading regional growth through sovereign cloud initiatives, AI-infrastructure programs, digital transformation, and expanding domestic data requirements. Ireland and Singapore also remain important data center hubs relative to the size of their economies, supported by concentrated cloud and colocation activity. However, power availability, infrastructure planning, and regulatory requirements will continue to influence development across these markets.

Copper Busbar accounts for approximately 65% of the market by type, supported by its conductivity, durability, and reliability in mission-critical data center environments. Aluminum Busbar is expected to record the fastest growth as operators seek lower material costs and reduced system weight while accepting a modest reduction in efficiency. Material selection will increasingly depend on project budgets, facility design, power density, installation requirements, and long-term operating priorities.

By end-use category, Edge Data Centers are expected to experience the strongest growth as computing capacity moves closer to users, connected devices, and latency-sensitive applications. Hyperscale Data Centers will continue to represent the majority of overall demand because of their scale, substantial power requirements, and ongoing investment in cloud and AI capacity.

The competitive landscape is moderately concentrated around five global electrical-equipment companies: Starline (UEC), Schneider Electric, Eaton, ABB and Siemens. Together, these companies account for approximately 64% of estimated segment revenue. They compete alongside a fragmented group of regional specialists serving local project requirements and targeted applications. Since 2023, bolt-on M&A activity and manufacturing capacity expansion have accelerated as suppliers pursue broader product portfolios, geographic reach, and production capabilities.

Through the forecast period, higher-ampacity busway designed for AI-cluster power density will remain a central market priority. Grid-capacity constraints in mature data center markets may affect project timelines, site selection, and infrastructure investment. Evolving fire-safety standards and sustainability regulation will also shape product development, procurement decisions, and facility design. Suppliers positioned to deliver reliable, scalable, and regulation-compliant power distribution systems are expected to benefit from the continued global expansion of AI, hyperscale, edge, cloud, and colocation infrastructure.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction to Global Data Center Busbar Market

1.1 Report Scope & Definitions

1.2 Industry Value Chain

1.3 Research Methodology & Timeline

2 Global Data Center Busbar Market Analysis

2.1 Market Snapshot - 2025

2.2 Current Market Trend, 2021-2025

2.3 Market Structure - Latest Reported Mix (2025)

2.4 Market Value Reconciliation

2.5 Predicted Market, 2026-2031

2.6 Growth Drivers

2.7 Market Challenges

2.8 Market Trends

3 Market Segmentation

3.1 Market Segmentation - Overview

3.2 Busbar Type - Value & Growth

3.3 Current-Rating Segmentation by Value

3.4 End-Use Segmentation

4 Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Regional Overview

4.2 North America - Market

4.3 North America - Countries & Major Players

4.4 United States

4.5 Canada

4.6 Mexico

4.7 Europe

4.8 Europe - Countries & Major Players

4.9 Germany

4.10 United Kingdom

4.11 France

4.12 Ireland

4.13 Netherlands

4.14 Asia-Pacific

4.15 Asia-Pacific - Countries & Major Players

4.16 China

4.17 India

4.18 Singapore

4.19 Japan

4.20 South Korea

4.21 Rest of World

4.22 Rest of World - Countries & Major Players

4.23 Brazil

4.24 United Arab Emirates

4.25 Saudi Arabia

4.26 South Africa

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Competitive Landscape - Introduction

5.2 Recent Developments

5.3 Global Market Leader - Starline (UEC)

5.4 Leading Companies - Revenue Scale

6 Company Profiles

6.1 Universal Electric Corporation (Starline)

6.2 Schneider Electric SE

6.3 Eaton Corporation plc

6.4 ABB Ltd

6.5 Siemens AG

6.6 Legrand SA

6.7 E+I Engineering (Bel Fuse Inc.)

6.8 GE Vernova

6.9 Chint Group

6.10 C&S Electric Ltd

6.11 EAE Elektrik

6.12 Zhejiang Tianzheng Electric Co.

6.13 Value-Chain Participants - B2B Layer

7 Strategy & Consolidation

7.1 Consolidation, 2023-2026

8 Strategy & Technology

8.1 Technology - Busway Innovation & AI-Density Power

8.2 Regulation & Risk

9 Global Data Center Busbar Market Forecast

9.1 Outlook, 2026-2031

10 Conclusion

List of Figures [29]

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