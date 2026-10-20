Global Cloud Kitchen Food Service Equipment Market Report 2026-2031: Equipment, End-User, Kitchen Type, And Regional Forecast AI Automation Drives Growth To $152.17 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lower overhead costs, AI-driven automation, IoT-enabled monitoring and energy-efficient equipment help cloud kitchens scale, boost efficiency and maximize profitability.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Cloud Kitchen Food Service Equipment Market (2026 Edition): Analysis by Equipment Type, End-User, Kitchen Type, Region, Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cloud Kitchen Food Service Equipment Market is projected to expand from USD 59.56 Billion in 2024 to USD 152.17 Billion by 2031. The industry recorded a CAGR of 13.56% during 2021-2024, supported by technological innovation, changing consumer preferences, cost-efficient operating models, and growing demand for food delivery and takeaway services.

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimated year 2025, and the forecast period of 2026-2031. Market value is assessed across equipment type, end-user, kitchen type, region, and country, alongside major trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and industry challenges.

Technology is a central factor influencing Cloud Kitchen Food Service Equipment Market growth. AI-driven kitchen automation systems are improving order management, food preparation, consistency, and operational accuracy. IoT-enabled equipment supports real-time monitoring, performance optimization, and predictive maintenance, while robotics is advancing food preparation, handling, and packaging. These capabilities help operators increase speed, maintain quality, improve safety, and scale production efficiently.

Demand is also being strengthened by consumer expectations for convenience, rapid service, menu variety, and customization. The continued expansion of digital ordering and delivery platforms enables cloud kitchen operators to respond quickly to evolving tastes and dietary requirements. Increased interest in fresh and nutritious meals is encouraging investment in equipment that supports consistent preparation, safe storage, and efficient handling of diverse ingredients.

Cloud kitchens offer important economic advantages compared with traditional restaurant models. Savings related to real estate, labor, and front-of-house expenses support profitability and provide operators with greater flexibility. This cost structure allows entrepreneurs and established food service brands to test new concepts, enter additional locations, expand delivery coverage, and optimize kitchen capacity with lower operating overhead.

Sustainability is becoming another significant market priority. Equipment manufacturers are developing energy-efficient appliances, recyclable packaging solutions, and advanced waste management systems to meet regulatory requirements and corporate environmental objectives. Low-energy consumption ovens and resource-efficient warewashing equipment can help operators reduce costs while strengthening their environmental performance and brand reputation.

Partnerships among equipment manufacturers, technology providers, food service operators, logistics companies, and delivery platforms are accelerating product development and market expansion. These collaborations support space optimization, multi-functional equipment designs, integrated workflows, and more efficient delivery operations. Venture capital and private equity investment are also contributing to innovation and the continued growth of cloud kitchen businesses.

Market Segmentation



By Equipment Type: Cooking Equipment, Refrigeration & Storage, Food Preparation Equipment, Packaging Equipment, and Warewashing Equipment.

By End-User: Full-Service Restaurants & Hotels, Quick Service Restaurants, and Catering. By Kitchen Type: Independent Cloud Kitchens and Outsourced & Shared Kitchens.

Regional and Country Coverage

The report evaluates the Cloud Kitchen Food Service Equipment Market across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Country-level analysis covers the United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Market attractiveness is assessed by region, equipment type, end-user, and kitchen type to identify areas with strong commercial potential.

Strategic and Competitive Analysis

The report presents key market insights through SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. It examines competitive developments, corporate strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and new product development. The competitive landscape includes The Middleby Corporation, Electrolux AB, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Dover Corporation, Hoshizaki Corporation, Ali Group Srl, and Duke Manufacturing Co.

With food delivery demand continuing to rise, equipment suppliers and cloud kitchen operators are expected to prioritize automation, energy efficiency, food safety, flexible production capacity, and integrated digital systems. These trends are anticipated to support sustained expansion of the Global Cloud Kitchen Food Service Equipment Market through 2031.

9. Competitive Positioning

9.1 Companies' Product Positioning

9.2 Market Position Matrix

9.3 Market Share Analysis of Cloud Kitchen Food Service Equipment Market

9.4 Company Profiles

9.4.1 The Middleby Corporation

9.4.2 Electrolux AB

9.4.3 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

9.4.4 Dover Corporation

9.4.5 Hoshizaki Corporation

9.4.6 Ali Group Srl

9.4.7 Duke Manufacturing Co.

10. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

List of Figures [155]

List of Tables [84]

For more information about this report visit

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