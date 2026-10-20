Europe Electric Vehicle Lamination Market Size And Share - Growth Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2035 EV Production And Electrical Steel Investment Propel Market To USD 8.2 Billion
Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Electric Vehicle Lamination Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Electric Vehicle Lamination Market reached USD 2.85 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 14.5% from 2026-2035, reaching USD 8.2 Billion by 2035. According to the report, market expansion will be supported by accelerating electric vehicle production, rising demand for high-grade electrical steel laminations and continued investment in regional supply chains.
Europe's transition toward battery-electric drivetrains is creating sustained demand for traction motor stators and rotors. The European Commission's mandate for zero CO2 emissions from new passenger cars by 2035 is prompting automotive manufacturers to expand electric drivetrain and motor production capacity. At the same time, suppliers are increasing output of advanced lamination materials designed to improve motor efficiency, thermal performance and vehicle range.
Europe Electric Vehicle Lamination Market Highlights
- 2025 market size: USD 2.85 Billion 2035 projected market size: USD 8.2 Billion Forecast CAGR: Approximately 14.5% from 2026-2035 Leading country: Germany, with approximately 28% of regional revenue in 2025 Leading material: Silicon Steel, particularly non-oriented electrical steel Leading application: Electric Motors, accounting for more than 72% of market revenue
Germany Leads Regional Market Revenue
Germany held the largest share of the Europe Electric Vehicle Lamination Market in 2025, supported by its extensive automotive manufacturing base and concentration of electric drivetrain facilities. Volkswagen Group's motor operations in Salzgitter and Kassel, BMW's facilities in Munich and Dingolfing, and Mercedes-Benz's Unterturkheim plant generate significant requirements for high-volume lamination supply.
Demand is also reinforced by first-tier automotive suppliers, including Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen and Magna International. Their presence strengthens Germany's position as a major European centre for EV traction motor engineering, component production and supply chain development.
Silicon Steel Maintains Material Leadership
Silicon Steel, including GOES and NOES, represents the dominant material segment. Non-oriented electrical steel remains the preferred option for traction motors because of its magnetic performance across multiple directions. European producers such as Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel, voestalpine and Stalprodukt are expanding capacity for high-grade NOES products optimised for EV motor applications.
Amorphous and Nanocrystalline materials are expected to record the fastest growth, at an estimated CAGR of approximately 18.2%. Adoption is increasing in premium electric vehicles, where manufacturers are prioritising lower core losses and higher motor efficiency. These advanced materials are becoming increasingly relevant as automakers pursue improved power density, performance and driving range.
Electric Motors Dominate Applications
Electric Motors accounted for more than 72% of total European EV lamination market revenue in 2025. Lamination stacks are critical components in traction motor stators and rotors, making this segment the principal source of market demand. Transformers and Generators represent smaller but expanding applications, supported by investment in EV charging infrastructure and onboard power conversion systems.
Automotive Electrification Supports Long-term Growth
Major vehicle manufacturers are advancing large-scale electrification strategies across Europe. Volkswagen Group is expanding EV production at Zwickau and Emden, BMW is introducing its new-generation Neue Klasse platform, and Stellantis is electrifying brands including Peugeot, Opel, Fiat and Citroen. These programmes will require greater volumes of precision-processed laminations and reliable access to specialised electrical steel.
The report identifies domestic supply chain investment as a central market opportunity. Expanding European production of electrical steel could reduce dependence on Japanese and Korean suppliers while improving supply security for automakers. Combined with the 2035 ICE vehicle sales mandate, higher EV output and growing use of advanced magnetic materials, these investments are expected to support strong long-term growth across the Europe Electric Vehicle Lamination Market.
Key Topics Covered:
Europe Electric Vehicle Lamination Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Market Trends Key Verticals Key Regions Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary
- GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profiles Business Climate
- Key Industry Highlights Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)
Europe Electric Vehicle Lamination Market by Material
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033) Material Segments
- Silicon Steel (GOES/NOES) Amorphous & Nanocrystalline Materials Soft Magnetic Composites (SMC) Others
Europe Electric Vehicle Lamination Market by Application
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033) Application Segments
- Electric Motors Transformers Generators Others
Europe Electric Vehicle Lamination Market by Vehicle Type
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033) Vehicle Type Segments
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)
Europe Electric Vehicle Lamination Market by Region
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033) Regional Segments
- Germany France United Kingdom Italy Sweden Others
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
- Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key Europe Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profile Coverage
- Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications
- voestalpine AG Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe JFE Steel Corporation POSCO Tata Steel Arnold Magnetic Technologies Cogent Power (Tata Steel) NLMK Group Others
List of Key Figures and Tables [12]
Companies Featured
- voestalpine AG Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe JFE Steel Corporation POSCO Tata Steel Arnold Magnetic Technologies Cogent Power (Tata Steel) NLMK Group
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