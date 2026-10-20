Europe Electric Vehicle Lamination Market Size And Share - Growth Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2035 EV Production And Electrical Steel Investment Propel Market To USD 8.2 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Germany leads as high-grade NOES dominates traction motors. Amorphous and nanocrystalline laminations gain ground as Europe localizes supply and targets greater EV motor efficiency.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Electric Vehicle Lamination Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Electric Vehicle Lamination Market reached USD 2.85 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 14.5% from 2026-2035, reaching USD 8.2 Billion by 2035. According to the report, market expansion will be supported by accelerating electric vehicle production, rising demand for high-grade electrical steel laminations and continued investment in regional supply chains.

Europe's transition toward battery-electric drivetrains is creating sustained demand for traction motor stators and rotors. The European Commission's mandate for zero CO2 emissions from new passenger cars by 2035 is prompting automotive manufacturers to expand electric drivetrain and motor production capacity. At the same time, suppliers are increasing output of advanced lamination materials designed to improve motor efficiency, thermal performance and vehicle range.

Europe Electric Vehicle Lamination Market Highlights



2025 market size: USD 2.85 Billion

2035 projected market size: USD 8.2 Billion

Forecast CAGR: Approximately 14.5% from 2026-2035

Leading country: Germany, with approximately 28% of regional revenue in 2025

Leading material: Silicon Steel, particularly non-oriented electrical steel Leading application: Electric Motors, accounting for more than 72% of market revenue

Germany Leads Regional Market Revenue

Germany held the largest share of the Europe Electric Vehicle Lamination Market in 2025, supported by its extensive automotive manufacturing base and concentration of electric drivetrain facilities. Volkswagen Group's motor operations in Salzgitter and Kassel, BMW's facilities in Munich and Dingolfing, and Mercedes-Benz's Unterturkheim plant generate significant requirements for high-volume lamination supply.

Demand is also reinforced by first-tier automotive suppliers, including Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen and Magna International. Their presence strengthens Germany's position as a major European centre for EV traction motor engineering, component production and supply chain development.

Silicon Steel Maintains Material Leadership

Silicon Steel, including GOES and NOES, represents the dominant material segment. Non-oriented electrical steel remains the preferred option for traction motors because of its magnetic performance across multiple directions. European producers such as Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel, voestalpine and Stalprodukt are expanding capacity for high-grade NOES products optimised for EV motor applications.

Amorphous and Nanocrystalline materials are expected to record the fastest growth, at an estimated CAGR of approximately 18.2%. Adoption is increasing in premium electric vehicles, where manufacturers are prioritising lower core losses and higher motor efficiency. These advanced materials are becoming increasingly relevant as automakers pursue improved power density, performance and driving range.

Electric Motors Dominate Applications

Electric Motors accounted for more than 72% of total European EV lamination market revenue in 2025. Lamination stacks are critical components in traction motor stators and rotors, making this segment the principal source of market demand. Transformers and Generators represent smaller but expanding applications, supported by investment in EV charging infrastructure and onboard power conversion systems.

Automotive Electrification Supports Long-term Growth

Major vehicle manufacturers are advancing large-scale electrification strategies across Europe. Volkswagen Group is expanding EV production at Zwickau and Emden, BMW is introducing its new-generation Neue Klasse platform, and Stellantis is electrifying brands including Peugeot, Opel, Fiat and Citroen. These programmes will require greater volumes of precision-processed laminations and reliable access to specialised electrical steel.

The report identifies domestic supply chain investment as a central market opportunity. Expanding European production of electrical steel could reduce dependence on Japanese and Korean suppliers while improving supply security for automakers. Combined with the 2035 ICE vehicle sales mandate, higher EV output and growing use of advanced magnetic materials, these investments are expected to support strong long-term growth across the Europe Electric Vehicle Lamination Market.

Key Topics Covered:

Europe Electric Vehicle Lamination Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profiles

Business Climate

Europe Electric Vehicle Lamination Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Europe Electric Vehicle Lamination Market by Material



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Material Segments



Silicon Steel (GOES/NOES)



Amorphous & Nanocrystalline Materials



Soft Magnetic Composites (SMC) Others

Europe Electric Vehicle Lamination Market by Application



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Application Segments



Electric Motors



Transformers



Generators Others

Europe Electric Vehicle Lamination Market by Vehicle Type



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Vehicle Type Segments



Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)



Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Europe Electric Vehicle Lamination Market by Region



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Regional Segments



Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Sweden Others

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Europe Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements

Certifications

Companies Profiled



voestalpine AG



Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe



JFE Steel Corporation



POSCO



Tata Steel



Arnold Magnetic Technologies



Cogent Power (Tata Steel)



NLMK Group Others

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

Companies Featured



voestalpine AG

Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe

JFE Steel Corporation

POSCO

Tata Steel

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Cogent Power (Tata Steel) NLMK Group

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