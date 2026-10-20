Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, And Forecast 2026-2030: 100+ Kpis On EV Sales And Charging Infrastructure Market To Reach US$277.3 Million By 2030 At 8.5% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Identify high-potential EV segments and guide market entry, product development, charging infrastructure deployment, partnerships, and expansion with 100+ KPIs.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Vehicle Class, Powertrain, Propulsion Type, Distance Range, Charging Type, Charging Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Key Players - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market outlook

Colombia's electric vehicles market is forecast to grow by 8.8% annually and reach US$200.0 million in 2026. Following a CAGR of 8.4% between 2021 and 2025, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum through the end of the decade. Its value is projected to increase from US$183.8 million in 2025 to approximately US$277.3 million by 2030, representing a forecast CAGR of 8.5% from 2026 to 2030.

The report delivers a data-centric assessment of the Colombia electric vehicle market, including more than 100 KPIs covering market value, transaction value, vehicle sales volume, EV penetration, technology adoption and charging infrastructure. Historical data and forecasts through 2030 support market sizing, strategic planning, investment assessment and competitive benchmarking.

Electric vehicle market coverage

The analysis evaluates Colombia's electric mobility ecosystem across vehicle categories, technologies, price classes, driving ranges and geographic markets. Market size and growth indicators include the total vehicle market, total electric vehicle market, electric vehicle transaction value, sales volume and EV penetration within the broader automotive sector.

Vehicle segmentation covered in the report includes:



Passenger Electric Vehicles and Commercial Electric Vehicles

Small Passenger Electric Cars, Medium Passenger Electric Cars, Crossover Passenger Electric Vehicles, Large Passenger Electric Cars and SUV Electric Vehicles

Light Duty Electric Vehicles, Medium Duty Electric Vehicles and Heavy Duty Electric Vehicles

Two Wheelers Electric Vehicles, Three Wheelers Electric Vehicles, Four Wheelers Electric Vehicles and Electric Buses

Low-Priced Electric Vehicles, Mid-Priced Electric Vehicles and Luxury Electric Vehicles Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles, Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles and All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles

The report also analyzes Parallel Hybrid Powertrain, Series Hybrid Powertrain and Combined Hybrid Powertrain configurations. Propulsion coverage includes Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles and other propulsion types. Distance-range categories comprise Up to 150 Miles, 151-300 Miles and Above 300 Miles, while charging classifications include Normal Charging Electric Vehicles and Super Charging Electric Vehicles.

Connected mobility analysis covers Vehicle-to-Building / Vehicle-to-Home Connectivity, Vehicle-to-Grid Connectivity, Vehicle-to-Vehicle Connectivity and Vehicle-to-Everything Connectivity. Geographic assessment includes Tier 1 Cities, Tier 2 Cities and Tier 3 Cities, providing insight into regional adoption patterns and infrastructure requirements.

Colombia EV charging infrastructure analysis

The report examines charging infrastructure market value, the number of charging stations and the number of charging points across Colombia. It assesses AC Charging Infrastructure and DC Charging Infrastructure, as well as Fixed Charging Infrastructure and Portable Charging Infrastructure.

Charging network analysis spans Residential Charging Locations, Retail and Destination Charging Locations, On-Street Charging Locations, Workplace Charging Locations and Fleet Depot Charging Locations. Infrastructure is further evaluated by Slow Charging Infrastructure, Fast Charging Infrastructure, Rapid Charging Infrastructure and Ultra-Rapid Charging Infrastructure.

Vehicle-specific coverage includes Passenger Car Charging Infrastructure, Light Commercial Vehicle Charging Infrastructure, Truck Charging Infrastructure and Bus Charging Infrastructure. Connector analysis encompasses Level 1 AC Charging, Level 2 AC Charging, CCS Charging Infrastructure, CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure, GB/T Charging Infrastructure and other charging formats. The report also compares Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure with Smart Charging Infrastructure.

Competitive intelligence and strategic value

Competitive analysis includes key player market share for Two Wheelers Electric Vehicles and Four Wheelers Electric Vehicles. This information enables stakeholders to assess market concentration, identify competitive positioning and evaluate opportunities across vehicle manufacturing, charging services, battery systems and fleet electrification.

The report integrates electric vehicle adoption trends with macroeconomic conditions, regulatory frameworks, charging accessibility, battery affordability, fuel economy requirements, urban mobility demand and government incentives. It also evaluates the transition toward connected electric vehicles, smart charging systems and Vehicle-to-Grid Connectivity.

Reasons to buy



Comprehensive market intelligence: Assess market value, vehicle sales, EV penetration, infrastructure readiness and adoption trends across Colombia's electric mobility ecosystem.

Granular segmentation: Compare performance by vehicle type, drive type, powertrain, propulsion, price class, distance range, connectivity and city tier.

Charging network benchmarking: Evaluate charging points, station availability, installation models, charging speeds, connector standards and location-based deployment.

Forecast visibility: Use historical and forecast data through 2030 to identify scalable segments, investment priorities and emerging growth opportunities. Decision-Ready insights: Support market entry, financial modeling, product development, partnership planning and infrastructure expansion.

The research follows established industry practices and uses an unbiased methodology supported by a proprietary analytics platform. Its structured, analytics-ready format is designed for automakers, battery manufacturers, charging infrastructure operators, fleet owners, energy companies, policymakers and investors seeking actionable intelligence on Colombia's electric vehicles market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Colombia Total Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

2.1 Colombia Total Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Colombia Total Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3. Colombia Total Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

3.1 Colombia Total Electric Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Colombia Total Electric Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4. Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast Value Trend Analysis by Vehicle Drive Type

4.1 Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Drive Type, 2025

4.2 Colombia Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.3 Colombia Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.4 Colombia All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5. Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Type

5.1 Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Type, 2025

5.2 Colombia Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5.3 Colombia Commercial Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6. Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Passenger Car

6.1 Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Share by Passenger Car, 2025

6.2 Colombia Small Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.3 Colombia Medium Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.4 Colombia Crossover Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.5 Colombia Large Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.6 Colombia SUV Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7. Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Commercial Vehicle

7.1 Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Share by Commercial Vehicle, 2025

7.2 Colombia Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.3 Colombia Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.4 Colombia Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8. Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Class

8.1 Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Class, 2025

8.2 Colombia Low-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.3 Colombia Mid-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.4 Colombia Luxury Class Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9. Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by PowerTrain

9.1 Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Share by PowerTrain, 2025

9.2 Colombia Parallel Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.3 Colombia Series Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.4 Colombia Combined Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10. Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Distance Range

10.1 Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Share by Distance Range, 2025

10.2 Colombia Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Upto 150 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.3 Colombia Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Between 151-300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.4 Colombia Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Above 300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11. Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Charging Type

11.1 Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Share by Charging Type, 2025

11.2 Colombia Normal Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11.3 Colombia Super Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12. Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Propulsion Type

12.1 Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Share by Propulsion Type, 2025

12.2 Colombia Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.3 Colombia Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.4 Colombia Others Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13. Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Connectivity

13.1 Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Connectivity, 2025

13.2 Colombia Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H) Connectivity by Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.3 Colombia Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.4 Colombia Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.5 Colombia Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14. Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by City Type

14.1 Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Share by City Type, 2025

14.2 Colombia Tier 1 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.3 Colombia Tier 2 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.4 Colombia Tier 3 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15. Colombia Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

15.1 Colombia Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15.2 Colombia Number of Charging Stations of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Colombia Number of Charging Points of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Colombia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types

16.1 Colombia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types Market Share, 2025

16.2 Colombia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of AC Charging Type, 2021-2030

16.3 Colombia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of DC Charging Type, 2021-2030

17. Colombia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types

17.1 Colombia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types Market Share, 2025

17.2 Colombia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Fixed Installation Type, 2021-2030

17.3 Colombia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Portable Installation Type, 2021-2030

18. Colombia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Infrastructure Locations

18.1 Colombia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Locations Market Share, 2025

18.2 Colombia Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.3 Colombia Retail & Destination Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.4 Colombia On Street Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.5 Colombia Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.6 Colombia Fleet Depots Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19. Colombia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed

19.1 Colombia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed Market Share, 2025

19.2 Colombia Number of Slow Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.3 Colombia Number of Fast Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.4 Colombia Number of Rapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Speed Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.5 Colombia Number of Ultrarapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20. Colombia Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type

20.1 Colombia Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type Market Share, 2025

20.2 Colombia Number of Passenger Cars Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.3 Colombia Number of Light Commercial Vehicles Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.4 Colombia Number of Trucks Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.5 Colombia Number of Buses Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

21. Colombia Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC

21.1 Colombia Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Share (%), 2025

21.2 Colombia Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 1, 2021-2030

21.3 Colombia Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 2, 2021-2030

22. Colombia Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type

22.1 Colombia Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type Market Share, 2025

22.2 Colombia Number of CCS Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.3 Colombia Number of CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.4 Colombia Number of GB/T Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.5 Colombia Number of Others (Normal Chargers, Tesla Superchargers) Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23. Colombia Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity

23.1 Colombia Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity Market Share, 2025

23.2 Colombia Number of Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23.3 Colombia Number of Smart Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

24. Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Segment

24.1 Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Share by Segment, 2025

24.2 Colombia Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.3 Colombia Three Wheeler (e3W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.4 Colombia Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.5 Colombia Electric Buses Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

25. Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players

25.1 Colombia Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

25.2 Colombia Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

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