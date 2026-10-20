Global Hospital At Home Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2034 AI And Remote Monitoring Drive 7.8% CAGR, Unlocking A US$72.84 Billion Market By 2034

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI integration, remote monitoring and CMS-backed home care can free inpatient beds, reduce readmissions and guide expansion, pricing and distribution strategies.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hospital at Home Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2034), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New research indicates that the global hospital at home market is expected to grow from US$ 37.17 billion in 2025 to US$ 72.84 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.8% during 2026-2034. Market expansion is being driven by the rapidly aging population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, hospital capacity constraints, growing demand for ambulatory and community-based care, and continued advancements in digital health technologies.

Hospital at Home (HaH) programs deliver hospital-level services through coordinated clinical teams, remote technologies, IV therapies, diagnostic testing, patient monitoring, and nursing visits. These programs can reduce exposure to hospital-acquired infections while achieving clinical outcomes comparable to traditional inpatient care. Key hospital at home market trends include device-based remote monitoring, artificial intelligence integration, and increased emphasis on sustainable and green healthcare delivery.

North America represents a significant regional market, encompassing the US, Canada, and Mexico. Growth across the region is supported by favorable regulatory frameworks, demonstrated clinical benefits, and increasing adoption of acute inpatient-level care in patients' homes. The US accounts for the largest share of the North America hospital at home market, followed by Canada.

In the US, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Acute Hospital Care at Home initiative has played a central role in expanding the hospital-at-home model. Established in November 2020 during the COVID-19 public health emergency, the initiative enabled approved hospitals to provide acute inpatient care to Medicare beneficiaries at home. By mid-2025, more than 400 hospitals across over 140 health systems had received approval to offer these services.

Legislative developments are also supporting continued market growth. The House passed H.R. 4313 in December 2025, while appropriations measures have sought to extend waivers for certain facility requirements through 2030. These measures are intended to preserve access to home-based acute care while maintaining applicable hospital safety and quality standards.

Healthcare organizations are developing scalable HaH programs for a range of acute conditions. Mount Sinai Health System, for example, provides support for patients with heart failure and infections through remote monitoring and in-person visits, helping reduce complications such as delirium and falls. Mayo Clinic has collaborated with post-acute care providers to improve transitions from acute care at home to continued recovery services. Rural and urban hospitals are also using HaH programs to optimize inpatient capacity and free beds for patients requiring facility-based treatment.

A CMS evaluation published in 2024 reported favorable outcomes for Acute Hospital Care at Home patients, including lower mortality, fewer readmissions, improved mobility, and high patient satisfaction compared with traditional inpatient care. The findings reinforce the clinical potential of home-based acute care supported by 24/7 clinical coverage and multidisciplinary care teams. They also align with increasing patient preference for receiving appropriate acute treatment and recovery support at home.

The report draws on primary and secondary research from authoritative organizations, including the US Food and Drug Administration, World Bank Data, the National Health Service, the European Medicines Agency, and the World Health Organization.

Reasons to Buy



Reduce the time required to identify global hospital at home market size, growth prospects, leading companies, and key segments.

Identify strategic business priorities and support the realignment of corporate growth plans.

Assess emerging hospital at home industry trends and recommendations to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop or modify expansion plans based on opportunities in mature and emerging markets.

Evaluate in-depth market trends, growth drivers, regulatory developments, and adoption barriers. Strengthen decision-making related to product positioning, market segmentation, pricing, commercialization, and distribution.

Companies Profiled

DispatchHealth

Contessa Health

Heal

Amedisys

AccentCare

LHC Group

BAYADA Home Health Care

Signify Health

Biofourmis

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Best Buy Health / Current Health

AlayaCare

Amwell (American Well)

Health Recovery Solutions

Inbound Health

Peerbridge

Recuro Health

Reimagine Care

Conduit Health Partners

Encompass Health

Bon Secours Mercy Health

Central Logic

Trinity Health

Mayo Clinic Health System

Johns Hopkins Medicine

Mount Sinai Health System

Cleveland Clinic

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