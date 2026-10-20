Independent Bank Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend On Common Stock

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP), the holding company for Independent Bank and Highpoint Community Bank, Michigan-based community banks, announced that today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.28 per share. This dividend is payable on November 13, 2026, to shareholders of record on November 3, 2026.
About Independent Bank Corporation
Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based bank holding company and the parent company of Independent Bank and, as of July 1, 2026, Highpoint Community Bank. Independent Bank Corporation has total assets of approximately $6.3 billion and operates from 66 locations across Michigan's Lower Peninsula. Founded in 1864 as First National Bank of Ionia, Independent Bank provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage lending, and investment services. Independent Bank expects to complete the full system integration of Highpoint Community Bank's operations on November 9, 2026. Until conversion, customers of Highpoint Community Bank should continue using their existing Highpoint Community Bank branches, checks, bank cards, online and mobile banking, and other banking services as usual.
For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.
| Contact:
| William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933
|
| Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929
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