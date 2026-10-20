Resnav Launches Recordvault, Turning Historical HR And Payroll Data Into A Working Asset

Turn HR history into HR intelligence. Solve audits, reports and claims faster than ever before.

RecordVault turns historical HR and payroll data and documents into insights for turnover, compensation, and retention decisions, with audit-ready records.

- Alex Hart, CEO, ResNav Solutions STONEHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ResNav Solutions, the HR and payroll history expert since 1999, today announced the launch of RecordVault, a solution that extracts, preserves, and makes searchable years of HR data and documents. RecordVault lets clients store and use historical pay, demographic, benefit, performance, and time data across every major HCM and payroll system.RecordVault ties both sides of workforce history, the fields and the paperwork behind them, to the same employee record, and expands the reporting and decision-support to put that history to work.ResNav has managed workforce history for organizations moving through system migrations, acquisitions, and legacy platform retirements. The company has preserved more than 3.5 billion workforce records across 200+ HCM and payroll platform integrations."We've spent more than two decades making sure companies never lose their workforce history. RecordVault is the next step: making sure they can use it, not just keep it. This is where we've thought this industry needed to go for a while now." - Alex Hart, CEO, ResNav SolutionsThe Problem RecordVault Solves:Most HR and payroll technology focus on current data, not the past. Data tools move fields including job titles, pay rates, and benefit elections. Document tools store files. Migrations carry the fields over fine, but offer letters, I-9s, disciplinary records, and signed paystubs often get left behind. A field that says“I-9 verified” can't produce the form when an audit, an EEOC claim, or an M&A due diligence review calls for it. No one holistically extracts and maps historical data and documents so they're searchable, usable, and ready for wage and hour audits.RecordVault extracts both data and documents at the point of migration or decommissioning and ties them to the same employee record. The combined record stays searchable going forward, with no records request or IT ticket standing between a team and the information it needs. Employees can also access their own workforce history directly.Built Around the Outcomes HR and Payroll Teams Are Already Working Toward:RecordVault is built around the initiatives mid-market and enterprise HR and payroll teams are already managing:-Platform consolidation and system migrations. Standardizing on a single HRIS or payroll vendor, across entities acquired at different times or on different systems, without losing what came before.-M&A activity, on either side of a deal. Complete workforce records reduce the risk that gets priced into diligence and give acquired organizations' history somewhere to live after close.-Compliance and audit readiness as an ongoing requirement. Teams can answer an EEOC claim or litigation hold without reopening a decommissioned system.-Turnover, compensation, and retention decisions grounded in a company's own history. Once that history is preserved, tied together, and searchable, teams can use it in place of a survey benchmark."HR and payroll professionals have told us for years that the archive worked fine until someone needed something from it. RecordVault is built so the archive keeps working when it's needed and starts working before anyone has to ask." - Gabe Bell, VP of Sales, ResNav SolutionsAvailability:RecordVault is available in two tiers: RecordVault Pro, built for mid-market and enterprise HR and payroll teams managing complexity at scale, and RecordVault Express, a self-serve option for small businesses that need historical data preserved without slowing down implementation. To learn more or request a demo, visit .About ResNav:ResNav is the workforce history expert for data and documents alike. Since 1999, the company has helped more than 20,000 organizations manage over 3.5 billion workforce records. ResNav supports system transitions across hundreds of vendor platforms, including UKG, Workday, Paycor, and Dayforce. Customers keep full, auditable access to historical payroll and HR data and source documents without maintaining a legacy system. ResNav serves organizations across the United States and Canada. Learn more at .

Liz Everson

ResNav Solutions

+1 781-899-8999

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Announcing the most complete way to protect your workforce history.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ResNav Launches RecordVault, Turning Historical HR and Payroll Data Into a Working Asset News Provided By ResNav Solutions October 20, 2026, 19:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.