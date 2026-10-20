Habib Al Mulla And Partners Continues To Strengthen Its Asian Network With New China Presence

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– Habib Al Mulla and Partners have established a presence in Shanghai, to be the first Arab firm to exist in China offering business consulting services to help clients pursue trade and investment opportunities between China and the Middle East. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The move marks a key step in the firm's international strategy and reinforces its ability to help clients navigate the complex legislative landscapes of the UAE and the wider region. It also reflects the growing depth of the UAE–China comprehensive strategic partnership, with the private sector playing an increasingly active role in turning shared ambitions into lasting commercial ties.

Over recent decades, the UAE and China have built a close and growing bilateral relationship. According to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, non-oil trade between the two countries has nearly doubled since diplomatic relations were established, reaching an estimated $58 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $200 billion by 2030. The UAE is also the largest hub for Chinese businesses in the Arab world.

Through its Shanghai presence, the firm will act as a point of contact for Chinese companies and investors exploring opportunities in the Middle East, connecting them with the firm's teams across the UAE, Egypt, Iraq, India, Turkey, and Russia.

For UAE businesses, many of whose suppliers, partners, and counterparties are based in China, Habib Al Mulla and Partners now offers support on the ground where those relationships are built. The firm aims to help clients bridge cultural and business differences as they grow in the Chinese market.

Dr. Habib Al Mulla, Founder of Habib Al Mulla and Partners, said:“When I founded this firm in 1984, the UAE was building its place in the world. Today, it is a trusted partner to the world's largest economies, and China is among the most important. As an Arab firm, it is a source of real pride to carry our values and our way of working to Shanghai, and to stand closer to the businesses shaping this relationship, with the same care and commitment our clients have trusted for four decades.”