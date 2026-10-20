AI Is Pushing America's Power Use Into Record Territory. The Grid Can't Keep Up.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three straight years of record demand show the AI race is becoming a power race. James Altucher says Elon Musk has already taken that fight to space.

Washington, D.C., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Something is shifting on America's power grid. This year, businesses are expected to use more electricity than every home in the country combined. The commercial sector, which includes data centers, is on track to use 1,549 billion kilowatt-hours in 2026, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Homes: 1,541 billion.

Last year, it was the other way around.

AI data centers are a big reason why. In a new free presentation, tech analyst James Altucher shows just how power-hungry they've become. A single large data center, he says, can use“the same amount of power for all of Indianapolis.”

Three Years. Three Records.

The shift is part of a bigger surge.

America used more power in 2025 than ever before: 4,195 billion kilowatt-hours. The EIA expects that record to fall in 2026, at 4,288 billion. Then fall again in 2027, at 4,356 billion.

AI data centers are a big part of the reason, along with more homes and businesses switching to electric.

It's not just that America needs more power. It's how fast computing is becoming part of the country's physical backbone.

AI Isn't Just Software Anymore

For a long time, AI was easy to picture as pure software. You type a question into a box. An answer pops out.

But behind that box is a giant industrial machine. Chips. Data centers. Power lines. Networking gear. And a staggering amount of electricity.

The EIA forecast drags that hidden machine into the light. The more AI spreads into everyday life, the bigger the machine behind it has to get.

Why Altucher Keeps Watching Musk

While the big data-center builders fight for power on the ground, Altucher says Musk is playing a different game entirely.

“SpaceX isn't a rocket company,” Altucher says.“It's a trojan horse hiding the most powerful AI blueprint ever conceived by mankind.”

Musk already has the rockets. He has already sent about 10,000 satellites into space. And he has his own AI operations. Altucher sees them as pieces of one plan.

His presentation centers on a SpaceX filing with the FCC that lays out plans for a million satellites. Altucher says these aren't internet satellites.“These are full blown AI data centers,” he says.“The future of AI isn't on Earth anymore. It's in orbit.”

Running AI in space comes with its own brutal engineering problems. But it also means near-endless sunlight, and an escape from the land fights, permit battles and grid waitlists that hold back data centers on the ground.

The Part of AI Most People Never See

A space network would need more than rockets, satellites and chips. All those machines have to talk to each other and move huge amounts of data, fast.

Altucher's presentation digs into the small outside supplier he believes handles that job.“Elon is putting up new satellites 4 times per week,” he says.“And this company's chips ride up with every one of them.”

Record power demand shows that AI isn't just an app on your phone anymore. It's becoming one of the biggest physical buildouts in history. And Altucher believes it's still early.“This time, we're still standing on the ground floor,” he says.

About This Presentation

Elon Musk built PayPal, Tesla and SpaceX into industry giants. James Altucher believes AI is next. In this free presentation, he explains how he thinks Musk plans to do it, what the SpaceX filing shows and where he believes everyday investors should be looking. Watch it on demand, free, here.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a Wall Street veteran who has spent more than 30 years working where technology and money meet. He has managed hedge funds, designed his own AI-driven trading algorithms and raised capital for venture investments. He's been featured on CNBC, Fox Business and in The Wall Street Journal. He also hosts The James Altucher Show podcast, where he has interviewed some of the biggest names in finance and business.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email:...