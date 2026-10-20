Christina Applegate's Misdiagnosis Highlights The Human Cost Of Medical Uncertainty, Says RDCY Florida Medical Malpractice Attorney Sean C. Domnick

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa attorney urges greater attention to diagnostic errors, ongoing symptoms and the importance of reconsidering medical conclusions when patients aren't improving

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actress Christina Applegate's revelation that she was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis after living with the diagnosis for more than five years has brought national attention to a devastating medical experience that many patients and families know all too well: spending years believing they understand what's wrong, only to discover that they may have been searching for answers in the wrong place.

For Sean C. Domnick, a medical malpractice attorney and shareholder at Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa (RDCY), the announcement highlights an issue he has encountered repeatedly throughout his career representing patients harmed by preventable medical negligence.

"First and foremost, my heart goes out to Christina Applegate and her family," said Domnick. "She's been remarkably open about what she's experienced, and I can't imagine how difficult it must be to learn, after all these years, that the diagnosis you've been living with may not explain what's happening to your body. Unfortunately, we represent people whose lives have been dramatically affected by diagnostic mistakes. The names and medical conditions change, but the uncertainty, frustration and sometimes devastating consequences can be very similar."

Applegate, 54, disclosed on the October 20 episode of her podcast, MeSsy, that physicians had determined she did not have multiple sclerosis, a disease she publicly revealed she had been diagnosed with in 2021. Despite the revised diagnosis, she continues to experience serious, debilitating symptoms, and her medical team is working to determine their underlying cause.

Her reaction underscores something frequently overlooked in conversations about medical diagnoses. Learning that a person doesn't have a particular disease isn't necessarily good news when the symptoms remain and the actual cause is still unknown.

"A diagnosis gives patients a framework for understanding what's happening to them," Domnick said. "It influences their treatment, their expectations, the decisions they make about their careers and families, and how they prepare for the future. When that diagnosis turns out to be wrong, they're not simply starting over medically. They may be questioning years of decisions and wondering whether something important was missed along the way."

Multiple sclerosis can be particularly challenging to diagnose. According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, no single test can definitively establish the disease, and many of its symptoms overlap with those of other medical conditions. Physicians may rely on neurological examinations, MRI findings, cerebrospinal fluid testing and other evidence while evaluating alternative explanations.

Domnick emphasized that a mistaken diagnosis does not automatically constitute medical malpractice. Medicine involves uncertainty, and even physicians exercising appropriate care can reach conclusions that subsequently change as additional information becomes available.

The concern, he said, arises when medical professionals fail to investigate symptoms appropriately, overlook important test results, disregard evidence that contradicts an initial diagnosis or fail to reconsider their conclusions when a patient's condition continues to deteriorate.

"Doctors aren't expected to know everything immediately, and patients understand that," Domnick said. "What they should be able to expect is that their doctors will keep asking questions, pay attention when treatments aren't working and recognize when the original diagnosis needs to be reconsidered. Sometimes the most dangerous medical mistake isn't getting the first answer wrong. It's becoming so committed to that answer that nobody seriously considers another possibility."

In medical malpractice litigation, diagnostic errors can have consequences far beyond the initial mistake. Depending on the circumstances, patients may undergo unnecessary treatments, experience significant side effects, lose opportunities for timely intervention or suffer worsening injuries because the true medical problem remains unidentified.

For patients struggling with persistent or unexplained symptoms, Domnick encourages continued communication with their physicians, careful documentation of changes in their condition and consideration of a second opinion when important questions remain unanswered.

He also believes patients and their families should feel comfortable asking physicians to explain the medical evidence supporting a diagnosis, what other conditions have been considered and what might prompt a change in the treatment plan.

"Patients shouldn't feel that questioning a diagnosis means questioning a doctor's integrity," Domnick said. "Good medicine should leave room for uncertainty, new information and a willingness to reconsider an earlier conclusion. When someone is getting worse instead of better, that deserves attention. The patient shouldn't have to become the investigator just to get someone to take another look."

Domnick said Applegate's willingness to speak publicly about her experience may help other patients recognize that a diagnosis isn't necessarily the end of the medical investigation, particularly when symptoms persist or new evidence raises questions.

"There's a real person behind every medical record, every test result and every diagnosis," Domnick said. "What makes this story so heartbreaking is that Christina Applegate still doesn't have the answers she needs. My hope is that sharing her experience encourages greater compassion for people living with serious, unexplained medical problems and reminds everyone involved in their care how important it is to keep looking for answers."

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of mass torts, medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable, the firm fights for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

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