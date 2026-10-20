SUMMIT One Vanderbilt Celebrates Fifth Anniversary And 10 Million Visitors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milestone anniversary comes as SUMMIT surpasses 10 million guests in New York City and expands its immersive observatory experience globally

Photos of SUMMIT linked here, courtesy of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomorrow SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, the world's premier immersive observatory experience from SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), celebrates five years since opening on October 21, 2021. As the city's top-performing observation attraction, SUMMIT's fifth anniversary comes just one week after the observatory welcomed its 10 millionth visitor. The incredible milestones signify consistent growth as SUMMIT enters its next chapter, bringing its transformative art experience worldwide with the openings of SUMMIT in Paris in summer 2027 and Tokyo to follow.

Since opening in 2021, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt has redefined the traditional observation deck category by blending panoramic 360-degree views of New York City and state-of-the-art technology with multi-sensory artistic installations designed by renowned artist Kenzo Digital to create the most advanced, story-driven immersive experience. After opening at the end of a global pandemic, creating much-needed opportunities to reconnect with community, SUMMIT has become an integral part of the NYC skyline today, ingrained in the city's history by playing host to local, national, and international cultural moments including the TCS New York City Marathon winners, a Fourth of July performance with Noah Kahan, the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy, and more.

“Five years ago, we set out to create an experience that would offer an entirely new way to see New York City. Welcoming our 10 millionth visitor is a significant milestone, earned as guests from around the world continue to choose SUMMIT from everything this city has to offer,” said Marc Holliday, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SL Green Realty Corp.“As we celebrate five incredible years in New York, we're grateful to the city and community that have embraced us from the beginning-and excited to bring the spirit of SUMMIT to Paris, Tokyo and other great cultural capitals around the world.”

To thank the city and the guests who have made five years possible, SUMMIT is taking its birthday celebration beyond One Vanderbilt and onto the streets of New York City. On October 21, 2026, a fleet of SUMMIT-branded taxis will fan out across Manhattan, surprising riders with free fares plus complimentary tickets to experience SUMMIT. Guests with tickets to visit that day can also enjoy special surprises including complimentary beverages from Après, free digital photo packages courtesy of Storibox, and additional giveaways across SUMMIT's social channels. Learn more about fifth anniversary activations here.

In addition, the SUMMIT One Vanderbilt Foundation is marking five years of giving back in New York City and beyond. In recognition of the anniversary, the Foundation has committed five $25,000 donations to vital local and national nonprofit organizations selected for their alignment with its values: American Ballet Theatre, Garden of Dreams Foundation, Food1st, New York Cares, and Wounded Warrior Project.

The fifth anniversary arrives just one week after SUMMIT welcomed its 10 millionth visitor on October 14, 2026. To celebrate the moment, the lucky 10 millionth guest was surprised with an exclusive trip for two to Paris, France to be among the first to experience SUMMIT Paris, anticipated to open in summer 2027. Provided in partnership with United Airlines, the grand prize includes round-trip Polaris business class airfare and luxury accommodations at the Hotel Plaza Élysées. See photos and video HERE of the surprise moment, courtesy of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt.

As SUMMIT looks beyond its first five years, the brand is entering a new era of global growth through SUMMIT Entertainment Ventures (SEV), the joint venture between SL Green Realty Corp. and Kenzo Digital. SUMMIT Paris, crowning the top floors of Paris' Triangle Building, will mark the first SUMMIT location outside of New York City when it debuts next year. Earlier this year, SEV also announced an agreement to bring SUMMIT to Tokyo, the second international location announced as part of its growing global portfolio, with additional destinations to come. International visitors can expect an evolution of the signature SUMMIT design made iconic in New York City customized to each new destination.

Over its first five years, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt has earned global recognition as the World Travel Awards' Leading Tourist Attraction in North America in 2024, 2025, and 2026, along with recognition from the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards, USA Today's 10Best Immersive Art Experiences, Architizer's A+ Awards, Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards, ELLE Magazine's“Most Instagrammable Place in the World” and Tiqets' Most Innovative Venue in the U.S.

Tickets to experience SUMMIT One Vanderbilt are available at summitov.com. Media kit with photos and videos of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt is linked here.

About SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

Since opening in 2021, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt has become the world's most immersive observatory experience, welcoming over 10 million guests from around the globe. Combining unparalleled 360-degree views of New York City and beyond, multi-sensory artistic experiences created by Kenzo Digital, and cutting-edge technology, SUMMIT offers an unprecedented guest experience spanning art, design, and sensory adventure from the highest accessible viewpoint in Midtown Manhattan. With plans underway to expand the SUMMIT experience internationally, including forthcoming locations in Paris and Tokyo alongside other global destinations, the brand continues to redefine immersive entertainment and observation experiences worldwide.

The 65,000 square-foot entertainment space features equally contemplative and thrilling experiences across three floors, world-class food and cocktails from the Après bar and café, an outdoor terrace, a thoughtfully curated boutique, and Ascent, the world's largest outdoor glass elevator.

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About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2026, SL Green held interests in 54 buildings totaling 30.6 million square feet, which included ownership interests in 29.2 million square feet and 1.4 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments, excluding fund investments, and managed 4 buildings totaling 0.9 million square feet owned by third parties.

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