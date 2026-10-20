EAGL Technology Introduces Dragonflyer: Autonomous, Solar-Powered Gunshot Detection Without Using Audio Surveillance

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EAGL Technology is leading the way with ballistic energy detection eliminating audio surveillance in neighborhoods, campuses, and protected environments.

- Jennifer RussellALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EAGL Technology, Inc. today announced the DragonFlyER (model DYIOT), an autonomous, solar-powered outdoor gunshot detection sensor designed to help communities, campuses, and critical infrastructure respond to gun violence while protecting privacy and classified operations.DragonFlyER uses two independent detection methods: ballistic energy capture and AI-powered waveform analysis. By requiring both methods to confirm a gunshot, the system is designed to reduce false alerts from fireworks, vehicle backfires, and similar events.Privacy by DesignDragonFlyER never records, stores, or transmits audio. Instead, it analyzes ballistic energy and waveform data to identify potential gunfire without capturing conversations or other ambient audio.Confirmed events are transmitted through an encrypted LTE-M IoT connection to the EAGL System Server, which can initiate preprogrammed responses, including alerts, drone/UAV deployment and automated lockdown procedures, within approximately 4–8 seconds.Autonomous, Wide-Area CoverageDesigned for straightforward easily scaled outdoor deployment, DragonFlyER operates on solar power without requiring grid electricity or wired connections. Each sensor covers up to approximately 35 acres, with triangulation enabling gunfire localization within 30 feet.Key features include:Solar-powered operation for autonomous deployment.Wide-area coverage of up to 35 acres per sensor.Precise localization of gunfire within 30 feet.Rapid response through automated alerts and preprogrammed actions.Encrypted connectivity via LTE-M IoT.Designed for long-term use, with an expected 10-year sensor lifespan.Outdoor durability, with an operating temperature range of −20°C to 60°C and mounting options for walls, corners, or poles.By combining broad coverage, rapid detection, and privacy-focused technology, DragonFlyER offers a scalable approach to gunshot detection for municipalities, schools, campuses, parks, miliary installations and rural properties.“Communities shouldn't have to choose between safety and privacy,” said Jennifer Russell, SVP at EAGL Technology.“DragonFlyER combines two-step gunfire verification, precise location information, and rapid automated response-all without recording audio. We believe this technology can help organizations respond more effectively to gun violence while respecting community privacy and operational security. The goal is to build solutions that deliver both: proactive threat detection, responsible monitoring, strong data protection, and accountability - so communities can stay safe without sacrificing trust, dignity, civil liberties and operational security."AvailabilityDragonFlyER is available for pre-order now / expected to be available starting 2027. To learn more visit .About EAGL TechnologyEAGL Technology, Inc. develops the Emergency Automatic Gunshot Detection & Lockdown (EAGL) System, which detects gunfire and enables automated, preprogrammed responses to help protect people, communities, classified areas, and protected species. The company's technology holds a U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, multiple US patents and received ASTORS Platinum Awards from 2017 through 2021.For more information, visit .

Jennifer Russell

EAGL TECHNOLOGY, INC.

+1 505-271-1700

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EAGL Technology Introduces DragonFlyER: Autonomous, Solar-Powered Gunshot Detection Without Using Audio Surveillance News Provided By EAGL TECHNOLOGY, INC. October 20, 2026, 19:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry



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