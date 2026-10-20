Thrive Treatment Now In-Network With Optum, Expanding Access To Residential Treatment

The new in-network agreement expands opportunities for individuals to access personalized residential treatment

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. - October 19, 2026 - Thrive Treatment is proud to announce that its contract with Optum will expand to include residential treatment services effective November 1, 2026. This milestone represents an important advancement in Thrive Treatment's commitment to expanding access to behavioral health and substance use treatment and helping individuals and families connect with appropriate care.With residential treatment joining its Optum agreement, Thrive Treatment will be able to serve eligible Optum members across all levels of care. This expansion builds on the organization's ongoing efforts to provide comprehensive treatment options and support individuals throughout different stages of their recovery journeys.“Expanding our Optum contract to include residential treatment is a significant milestone for Thrive Treatment,” said Clayton Ketchum, Chief Executive Officer of Thrive Treatment.“We are committed to expanding access to treatment and creating more opportunities for individuals and families to receive the support they need. This agreement strengthens our ability to offer a broader continuum of care and help more people take meaningful steps toward recovery.”Access to appropriate treatment can be a critical first step for individuals navigating behavioral health and substance use challenges. Finding the right program often involves understanding available services, insurance coverage, and the level of clinical support needed. Thrive Treatment's expanded agreement with Optum provides eligible members with additional opportunities to explore residential services as part of its broader treatment offerings.Residential treatment provides a structured environment where individuals can focus on recovery, participate in therapeutic services, develop healthier coping strategies, and work toward greater stability. For individuals who need a more supportive setting, residential care can play an important role in an individualized treatment plan.Thrive Treatment recognizes that recovery is not a one-size-fits-all process. Every individual brings unique circumstances, experiences, challenges, and goals to treatment. Providing access to multiple levels of care helps create opportunities for individuals to receive support that aligns with their clinical needs and circumstances.“Our goal is to make accessing treatment easier while helping individuals find services that meet their needs,” Ketchum added.“We understand that reaching out for help can be difficult for individuals and families. Expanding our relationship with Optum is another important step toward reducing barriers and connecting people with treatment resources.”The expansion also highlights the importance of continuity of care. Treatment needs can change as individuals progress, and different stages of recovery may require different levels of support. A comprehensive continuum of care can help facilitate treatment planning and transitions when clinically appropriate, supporting individuals as they work toward their recovery goals.Beginning November 1, 2026, eligible Optum members, families, and referral partners can contact Thrive Treatment to learn more about residential treatment availability, insurance verification, and admission requirements. Coverage is subject to individual plan benefits, authorization requirements, and applicable medical necessity criteria.For Thrive Treatment, this milestone reflects continued growth and an investment in expanding access to meaningful treatment options. The organization remains focused on strengthening its services, building collaborative relationships, and supporting individuals and families as they navigate treatment and recovery.“As we move into this next chapter, our commitment remains focused on helping people access the care they need,” Ketchum said.“We look forward to building on our relationship with Optum and continuing to serve individuals and families through our comprehensive treatment offerings.”The expanded contract marks an important step in Thrive Treatment's ongoing development and its commitment to making treatment more accessible. By adding residential services to its Optum agreement, Thrive Treatment is reinforcing its dedication to providing options across all levels of care and helping eligible individuals pursue healthier, more fulfilling futures.

Clayton Ketchum

Thrive Treatment

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Thrive Treatment Now In-Network with Optum, Expanding Access to Residential Treatment News Provided By Thrive Treatment October 20, 2026, 19:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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