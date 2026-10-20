GEIOS Partner Prof. Ladislaus Rybach Delivers Distinguished Lecture On Deep Geothermal Power At IAH 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Co-authored lecture in Budapest presented nanotechnology approaches to one of geothermal energy's oldest problems: hot rock that resists extraction

- Abdelmoumen Shad Serroune, CEO and Founder, GEIOS TechnologiesHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Professor Ladislaus Rybach, a partner of GEIOS Technologies, delivered the Distinguished Lecture of Session 2.1, "Groundwater-dependent geothermal systems," at IAH 2026, the 53rd World Groundwater Congress of the International Association of Hydrogeologists (Budapest Congress Center, Budapest, 14–18 September 2026).The lecture, held on Tuesday 15 September and titled "How to generate power from deep geothermal resources for the growing electricity demand in the future?", was co-authored with Prof. János Szanyi, PhD, hydrogeologist-engineer, Honorary Associate Professor at the Department of Geology, University of Szeged (Rybach Center), and Abdelmoumen Shad Serroune, CEO and Founder of GEIOS Technologies and head of Nanogeios Laboratory.The presentation addressed a paradox at the heart of geothermal energy. Deep crystalline rock continuously generates heat through the natural radioactive decay of uranium, thorium and potassium, radiogenic heat, a phenomenon Professor Rybach quantified in his widely cited 1976 study. That heat is vast and constant, but the rock that holds it typically has little or no porosity, which makes the energy extremely difficult to extract with conventional methods.The lecture presented how nanotechnology is beginning to change that equation, including GEIOS Technologies' radiogenic-heat approach. In peer-reviewed laboratory research co-authored by GEIOS's founder with research partners (Geothermics 142 (2026) 103810), the company's technology reduced silica scaling by up to 65.08% and achieved 94.05% corrosion protection efficiency, two of the most persistent cost drivers in geothermal operations."Radiogenic heat is established science, Professor Rybach helped establish it," said Serroune. "What is new is our ability to engineer our way into rock that nature made impermeable. That is where nanotechnology comes in, and that is where GEIOS works. It was a privilege to co-author this lecture with Professor Rybach and Professor Szanyi."Technology status: GEIOS technology is lab-tested, lab-proven and patented. Field trials are underway at three geothermal projects (two on existing wells, one greenfield) and on SPARC; results will be published as data becomes available.Congress:Programme:About GEIOS TechnologiesGEIOS Technologies (GEIOS Technologies Corporation, a Delaware corporation based in Miami, Florida) is an energy technology and commercialization company developing systems that convert subsurface heat into firm, locally delivered power and higher-value energy services.About Nanogeios LaboratoryNanogeios Laboratory is the related R&D and evidence organization supporting materials, subsurface, thermal-transfer, environmental, and systems research (ROR 00hbz7e82). Nanogeios Laboratory and GEIOS Technologies are distinct organizations.

Ellica Mc Pherson

GEIOS Technologies

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GEIOS Partner Prof. Ladislaus Rybach Delivers Distinguished Lecture on Deep Geothermal Power at IAH 2026 News Provided By GEIOS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION USA October 20, 2026, 19:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Environment, Science, Technology



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