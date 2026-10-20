Medscout Launches Scout AI And The Medscout MCP To Advance Commercial Intelligence For Medtech Teams

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Scout AI builds target lists, briefs, outreach and routes inside MedScout, while the MedScout MCP brings intelligence into Claude, Copilot, Gemini and ChatGPT.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MedScout, the commercial engine for MedTech, has announced the launch of Scout AI, which turns data and insights into complex analyses, target lists, meeting briefs, physician outreach and daily routes reps can work the same day. Scout AI puts that intelligence to work inside MedScout, and the MedScout MCP brings it into Claude, Copilot, Gemini and ChatGPT.Scout AI takes manual, time-consuming tasks, like building target lists and prepping for meetings, and does the work in seconds. A rep can ask for the top providers in a given city on a given day, and Scout AI identifies the providers, determines where each is likely to be, and builds and optimizes a route in one step. Scout AI draws on MedScout's data covering procedure volume, referral patterns, payer mix, reimbursement, sites of care and industry payments to build the workflow.Teams can use Scout AI to:- Size a market before making a move, from deciding where the next rep should go to backfilling a role, with volume trends, payer mix, site of care, and reimbursement for one territory or two side by side.- Find best-fit providers that meet every targeting criterion at once, such as surgeons performing robotic procedures at hospitals but not at the system-affiliated ASCs, with no payments from a named competitor- Map referral networks and patient journeys to see who sends a provider their patients and where those patients go next- Build routes ordered around drive time and the days providers are actually on site.- Draft personalized outreach that providers are more likely to respond to, citing trends in their market, where referrals are going, and more.- Get pre-meeting briefs on a provider's procedures, patient population, affiliations and payer mix, framed around how to approach them."For the past five years, we've worked hard to deeply understand our customers: their products, their teams, their strategies, and the impact they have on people's lives,” said Skylar Talley, co-founder and CEO of MedScout.“MedScout builds everything we've learned into software that actually does the work for commercial teams and delivers insights wherever they need them. I'm grateful to the more than 20 design partners who helped us build it. By this time next year, I believe our customers will think of Scout as a teammate, not a tool."The MedScout MCP connects MedScout to the AI platforms commercial teams already work in, including Claude, Copilot, Gemini, and ChatGPT. It is built for teams that want to combine MedScout's market data with their own CRM, ERP, billing or pricing data, such as finding high-volume providers who aren't in the CRM yet, or target accounts that haven't had a billing event. MedScout Strategies, code sets, territories and permissions carry through the connection, so teams get the same governed answers in either place."With the MedScout MCP, our team pulls market insights right into Claude, where they accelerate quality outputs," said Matt Wallace, Vice President of Sales at Magnus Medical. "In the past month alone, we've cut hospital executive briefs from days to minutes, and we keep finding new use cases for MSA targeting and bespoke market analysis."Scout AI and the MedScout MCP run on the same claims-based intelligence, covering more than 330 million patient lives, more than 3.7 million healthcare providers and more than 700,000 sites of care. Scout AI is available today to MedScout customers in the MedScout web and mobile apps, with no setup required, and the MedScout MCP is available to all MedScout customers, with a two-week trial open to industry professionals. Both are part of a broader rebuild of the MedScout product suite around AI, with more to be announced later this year. To learn more or see Scout AI in action, visit medscout.About MedScoutMedScout is the trusted commercial engine for medical device and diagnostics companies. Its Market Intelligence platform, built on claims data covering procedure volumes, referral networks, payer dynamics and real-world adoption signals, is available wherever commercial teams work: in the MedScout web and mobile apps with Scout AI, and inside the CRMs and AI tools. Hundreds of MedTech companies use MedScout to close the gap between strategy and revenue. For more information, visit .

Erin Connor

Kafka Media Group

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MedScout Launches Scout AI and the MedScout MCP to Advance Commercial Intelligence for MedTech Teams News Provided By Kafka Media Group October 20, 2026, 19:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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