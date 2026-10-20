Talento Unveils Talento & Co., Formalizing Its Expanded Global Enterprise

Talento & Co. CEO Juan Gaitan and TalentoHC President Andrea Rodriguez.

The new enterprise structure connects human capital, advisory, technology, venture building, and community impact under one Talento identity.

- said Juan Gaitan, CEO of Talento & CoCORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Talento today announced the evolution of its broader enterprise into Talento & Co., formalizing a connected platform built from the relationships, expertise, and operating foundation established through TalentoHC.The move reflects the business's growth beyond its origins in human capital, not a departure from them. TalentoHC has spent years building relationships with organizations and leaders, developing specialized market and functional expertise, and creating the infrastructure that supports increasingly complex business needs. As those relationships and capabilities expanded, so did the opportunities for Talento to create value beyond talent acquisition.TalentoHC remains the engine of the enterprise, connecting Talento to the leaders, teams, markets, and business challenges shaping organizations. Talento & Co. provides the structure to connect what has grown from that foundation across human capital, advisory, technology, venture building, and community impact.“Talento & Co. represents the natural evolution of what we have been building for years,” said Juan Gaitan, CEO of Talento & Co.“TalentoHC gave us a foundation in people, relationships, and business. As our customers, capabilities, and opportunities expanded, so did the ways we could create value. Talento & Co. connects those strengths into one enterprise designed to help organizations, people, and communities grow.”The evolution is grounded in a belief that has remained consistent throughout Talento's growth: strong economies are built by strong organizations, and strong organizations are led by exceptional leaders and empowered by exceptional people. That belief now extends across a broader enterprise designed to connect talent, strategy, capital, and execution.Under the Talento & Co. enterprise, each division plays a distinct role:TalentoHC is the human capital and workforce division, helping organizations build leadership and professional teams through executive search, professional search, recruitment process outsourcing, staff augmentation, talent acquisition, interim leadership, and connected workforce solutions.TalentoAdvisory brings together People Advisory, Finance Advisory, and Technology Advisory to help organizations strengthen the capabilities required to perform, transform, and grow.TalentoTechnology is the developing Colombia-based nearshore technology capability focused on building additional operating capacity.TalentoVentures is the venture-building and business-development division that identifies, builds, supports, and scales businesses and economic opportunities through strategy, talent, relationships, operating capability, and appropriate sources of capital.TalentoFoundation is the enterprise-wide community-impact division, supporting workforce development, education, entrepreneurship, relief initiatives, and expanded access to economic opportunity.Together, the divisions create a connected model in which insight can move across the enterprise. A relationship that begins through a leadership search, advisory engagement, operating need, business-building opportunity, or community initiative can connect to broader expertise when the need calls for it.The structure is also intended to make collaboration across Talento easier. Teams can share market intelligence, recognize needs earlier, connect specialized expertise, and bring the appropriate capabilities into a conversation without operating as disconnected businesses.“Our clients don't think about their challenges in separate categories, and neither should we. Their needs often extend beyond talent into strategy, technology, and building the capabilities required for growth. Talento & Co. gives us a more connected way to address those needs, drawing on expertise across our enterprise to help clients move forward,” said Andrea Rodriguez, President of TalentoHC.Talento & Co. will serve as the formal enterprise and corporate platform, while Talento becomes the shared master-brand expression across the organization. The structure creates one connected identity while allowing each division to retain the specialization required by its market and role. This follows the enterprise's approved direction toward a branded-house model rather than a collection of disconnected brands.For Talento's people, the evolution creates a larger platform for impact. Employees across the enterprise are encouraged to understand how their expertise contributes to the whole, share useful insight across teams, and recognize opportunities where another Talento capability can help.That principle is central to the company's evolving ethos: build from people, connect what the enterprise knows, and act with ownership.Talento & Co. is not a departure from TalentoHC. It is what TalentoHC made possible.About Talento & Co.Talento & Co. is a global economic accelerator connecting human capital, advisory expertise, technology build-out, venture building, and community impact. Through its connected enterprise, Talento helps organizations build leadership, stronger teams, scalable capabilities, and new opportunities for growth.

Katelyn Ganz

TalentoHC

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Talento Unveils Talento & Co., Formalizing Its Expanded Global Enterprise News Provided By TalentoHC October 20, 2026, 19:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, World & Regional



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