Reign And Woocommerce Partner To Bring AI-Native Checkout And Payments To More Than Four Million Online Stores

Reign and WooCommerce partnership

Direct-response and subscription brands growing on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook get an open alternative to closed platforms, without leaving WooCommerce.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Reign, the AI-native ecommerce and payments platform for direct-response and subscription brands, today announced a strategic partnership with WooCommerce, the open-source commerce platform built on WordPress. The partnership will bring Reign's AI-native checkout, payment orchestration and subscription billing to the more than four million online stores built on WooCommerce. Brands and direct-response merchants that grow on social media get something closed platforms don't offer: ownership of every layer of their business, from the storefront to the payment to the subscriber. Reign for WooCommerce, the extension that connects the two, is expected in the WooCommerce Marketplace in the first quarter of 2027.Commerce is splitting in two. Closed platforms bundle the store, the checkout and the payment processor, and they set the rules for all three. The open web lets merchants own their store, their code and their data. This partnership extends that ownership to payments, where direct-response and subscription brands make or lose their margin.“The most exciting subscription-commerce companies are being built on social media, and they should own what they build,” said Tim Schulz, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Reign.“WooCommerce gave millions of merchants ownership of their store. Reign gives them ownership of their payments: their customers, their cards on file and the freedom to route every transaction wherever it performs best. No founder should be one account review away from losing their business.”Two shifts make that ownership urgent. First, the subscription boom is cooling, and growth now goes to the merchants that keep their customers. SubSummit puts subscription box growth at 12.6% in 2026, down from 15.4% in 2025, and Recurly's 2026 State of Subscriptions finds it comes increasingly from renewals and returning customers. When growth depends on keeping customers, payments decide who keeps them; industry reports cited by Recurly attribute 20% to 40% of subscription churn to failed payments.Second, those customers increasingly come from social media, now the front door for a new generation of subscription merchants and consumer brands. U.S. social commerce will top $100 billion in sales for the first time in 2026, according to eMarketer, and TikTok Shop alone is expected to reach $23.41 billion. Meta's apps reach 3.6 billion people a day, including 2 billion on Instagram.Reign is the leading platform for direct-response and subscription brands that drive most of their traffic from TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. For these brands, the math tightens every quarter. Meta's average price per ad rose 12% year over year in the second quarter of 2026, so every visit has to convert, every payment has to clear and every subscriber has to renew for the economics to work.With that much riding on every payment, more brands want to control their own destiny by owning their entire stack. On a typical commerce stack, a store runs on one processor, so a single account review can stop a brand's revenue overnight. Card networks keep raising the bar: in April 2026, Visa cut the fraud and dispute ratio that flags a U.S. merchant as excessive from 2.2% to 1.5%.WooCommerce already gives merchants ownership of their commerce: the store, the code and the data. Reign for WooCommerce extends that ownership to payments, without replatforming. WooCommerce stays the system of record for products, customers and orders, while Reign adds the checkout and payment orchestration engine:- Fast, custom checkouts quickly built by AI for shoppers arriving from a social feed, with one-page and multi-step flows, quizzes, bundles, order bumps and post-purchase upsells.- Unlimited routing across more than 150 payment integrations, with payments sent to the processor and merchant account most likely to approve it.- Automatic recovery of failed payments through AI-powered decline salvage.- Subscriptions the brand owns, with portable network tokens that keep saved cards with the brand when it changes processors.“At Automattic, we build for an open web where merchants own their stores and choose their tools. WooCommerce powers more than four million of those stores,” said Jesse Friedman, Head of WP Cloud at Automattic, the parent company of WooCommerce.“Reign's arrival in the WooCommerce Marketplace gives direct-response and subscription merchants another way to tailor checkout and payments to how they sell, which is exactly what an open ecosystem is for.”Reign already runs this model at scale. D2C founders have earned more than $1 billion on Reign, and thousands of direct-response subscription merchants doing more than $2 million a year have switched to it. Its AI-powered decline salvage recovers 13% or more of declined payments, multi-processor routing adds 13% in revenue, and the platform runs at 99.99% uptime.The partnership also shows where commerce platforms are heading. Instead of building specialized payments for every kind of merchant, an open platform can plug in an engine built for its highest-growth sellers and remain their system of record. Brands that outgrow a standard checkout keep growing on the platform instead of leaving it.Reign for WooCommerce is in development and expected in the WooCommerce Marketplace and the WordPress plugin directory in the first quarter of 2027. Brands can sign up for early access at reign/woocommerce. At launch, merchants can connect their store themselves or have Reign's team migrate their customers, subscriptions and saved cards.About ReignReign is the AI-native ecommerce and payments platform for direct-response and subscription brands that grow on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. Brands use Reign to run fast, custom checkouts, route every payment across more than 150 integrations with AI-powered payment orchestration, recover failed payments, and own their subscribers and saved cards. D2C founders have earned more than $1 billion on Reign.Reign, formerly Phoenix Technologies, is PCI DSS Level 1 compliant. Learn more at reign.About WooCommerceWooCommerce is the open-source ecommerce platform built on WordPress, powering more than four million online stores. Woo launched WooCommerce in 2011, was acquired by Automattic in 2015 and operates as a fully distributed company. Learn more at woocommerce.

Adam Habona

Reign

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Reign and WooCommerce Partner to Bring AI-Native Checkout and Payments to More Than Four Million Online Stores News Provided By Reign October 20, 2026, 19:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Retail, Technology



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