IND-W Vs ZIM-W, 3Rd T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Down In Tears After Blazing 91-Run Knock (WATCH)

The former India women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur broke down in tears during the post-match presentation following the team's 92-run victory over Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Tuesday, October 20.

The Women in Blue, under Smriti Mandhana's captaincy, swept the three-match T20I series 3-0 with a victory over Zimbabwe. After posting a total of 216/7, thanks to brilliant fifties by former skipper Harmanpreet (91) and opener Shafali Verma (69), India's bowling attack, led by Nandani Sharma (3/18) restricted the visitors to 124/7 in 20 overs.

However, Harmanpreet Kaur stole the spotlight with her 25-ball fifty and played a knock of 91 off 41 balls, including 10 fours and 5 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 221.95, marking an emotional return to top form after a lean patch.

Also Read:Harmanpreet, Shafali star as India crush Zimbabwe by 92 runs for 3-0 sweep

Harmanpreet Kaur in Tears After Stunning Knock

As Team India clinched the T20I series sweep against Zimbabwe, the former skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who had a poor outing in the first match before silencing the critics with a brilliant 91-run knock that lit up the Raipur stadium, became emotional during the post-match presentation

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the 37-year-old reflected on her return to form and credited former India head coach WV Raman for his encouraging words, but broke down in tears when she mentioned her batting coach, Himanshu Chawla, and Munish Bali, who helped her regain her rhythm in the nets.

“Batting is key for me, and I just want to keep working on it and repeating those processes in the nets,” Harmanpreet said.

“I really want to give credit to my batting coach Himanshu bhaiya (Himanshu Chawla), who has been working very hard with me and understands the kind of batting I can do, and today's batting is all about him," he added,

The emotions on Harmanpreet Kaur's face are raising questions...

With the Smriti Mandhana vs Harmanpreet Kaur captaincy debate gaining attention, is there a bigger story behind the scenes?

What do you think? JD (@JD__737) October 20, 2026

Harmanpreet Kaur was struggling with her form as she scored just three fifties in her previous 20 T20I innings before turning things around in style with this record-breaking innings. Her return to peak form comes as a massive boost for the Indian side as they look ahead to upcoming international assignments.

With senior stalwarts finding their rhythm and younger players stepping up, the Women in Blue continue to cement their dominance on the global stage.

'Being Harmanpreet Kaur Isn't Easy': Fans React To Her Emotional Moment

Harmanpreet Kaur's emotional post-match presentation has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts expressing support for the former captain, praising her match-winning knock and acknowledging the pressure she may have faced during her lean patch and following her captaincy exit.

Taking to their X handles, many fans praised Harmanpreet's resilience, with some highlighting how the responsibility of captaincy may have weighed on her, while others believe that the veteran should have continued as captain at least till the inaugural edition of the Women's Champions Trophy, which will take place in February next year.

Another section of fans highlighted the importance of Harmanpreet's 91-run knock after stepping down as captain, suggesting that playing without the burden of leadership could help her regain her best form.

Harmanpreet Kaur getting emotional in mid break interview. This shows how much this knock is important for her and what she must be going through. She deserved to be captain till CT atleast. ProbabilityImpliesPossibility (@ProbabilityImp2) October 20, 2026

Harmanpreet Kaur, who spoke sparingly on her innings, said her batting coach Himanshu has been working very hard on her and this innings was all about him. She then seemed to tear up and agreed that she played with a lot of freedom before throwing the mic by the side and walking away.

ALL EMOTIONS ON HER SLEEVE! So understandable. #INDvZIM

- Lavanya ️‍ (@lav_narayanan) October 20, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra @ImHarmanpreet is a champion player, she got bogged down on responsibility..

She carried the team for so long.

- Indian (@BhansaliRo63251) October 20, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra After stepped down from captaincy this knock is very important for her future well played

- Himalay patel (@patelhimalay77) October 20, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra This lady deserve century

- Chandan Kumar (@criccrazyck45) October 20, 2026

Well played Harman yu're stoppable anyday pls leave my beautiful team

- Yash (@YashR066) October 20, 2026

knowing how badass tough harman is, watching her break down like this just shows what all she's actually going thru, hope you pull thru all this gurl! Sneहाहाहा (@__Sn_e_ha__) October 20, 2026

Well, that was an interesting mid-match interview. Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) October 20, 2026

Harmanpreet literally broke down while talking after her 91 (41).

She feels backstabbed and anyone would at her place.

- Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) October 20, 2026

Eight innings without a fifty. Then she gives up the captaincy and smashes 41 off 91.

Harmanpreet says the pressure's gone now, just batting for herself.

Funny how often the best cricket happens right after someone stops trying to carry the whole team.

- Gully Point (@gullypoint_) October 20, 2026

It was heartbreaking to see Harmanpreet Kaur breaking down emotionally

Whatever the reason behind those emotions may be, only she and God know the truth. But a player who has brought so much pride, respect, and glory to Indian women's cricket deserves nothing but love, dignity, and support.

I sincerely hope everything is okay. The women who have taken Indian cricket to such great heights deserve to feel celebrated, respected, and valued not emotionally hurt.

#HarmanpreetKaur #SmritiMandhana

- Knight rider (@Bhaveshpaliwa1) October 20, 2026

Ik being Harmanpreet Kaur isn't easy Unsung Captain (@_harrykaur7_) October 20, 2026

In her T20I career, Harmanpreet Kaur has aggregated 4438 runs, including a century and 19 fifties, at an average of 30.60 in 213 matches.

Also Read:ICC T20I Rankings: Charani, Deepti stay on top; Gaud, Nandani rise