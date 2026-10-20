Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Sabah Lose To Borussia Dortmund By A Narrow Margin UEFA Champions League (VIDEO)


Date: 2026-10-20 03:31:22

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The UEFA Champions League league-phase match between Azerbaijan's Sabah FC and Germany's Borussia Dortmund, held in Baku, has come to an end.

The match, played at the Baku Olympic Stadium, ended in a 2–1 victory for the German side.

Serhou Guirassy scored for Borussia Dortmund in the 10th and 53rd minutes, while Aiden McCarthy netted Sabah's only goal in the 39th minute.

As a result, the Owls suffered their second defeat in the league phase.

In their opening match, Sabah lost 4–0 to English club Manchester United. In their second fixture, they defeated Czech side Slavia Prague 2–0.

Sabah will face Norwegian club Viking in the next round.

MENAFN20102026000187011040ID1111839909


Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search