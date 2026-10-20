Sabah Lose To Borussia Dortmund By A Narrow Margin UEFA Champions League (VIDEO)
The match, played at the Baku Olympic Stadium, ended in a 2–1 victory for the German side.
Serhou Guirassy scored for Borussia Dortmund in the 10th and 53rd minutes, while Aiden McCarthy netted Sabah's only goal in the 39th minute.
As a result, the Owls suffered their second defeat in the league phase.
In their opening match, Sabah lost 4–0 to English club Manchester United. In their second fixture, they defeated Czech side Slavia Prague 2–0.
Sabah will face Norwegian club Viking in the next round.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment