Sabah Lose To Borussia Dortmund By A Narrow Margin UEFA Champions League (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The UEFA Champions League league-phase match between Azerbaijan's Sabah FC and Germany's Borussia Dortmund, held in Baku, has come to an end.

The match, played at the Baku Olympic Stadium, ended in a 2–1 victory for the German side.

Serhou Guirassy scored for Borussia Dortmund in the 10th and 53rd minutes, while Aiden McCarthy netted Sabah's only goal in the 39th minute.

As a result, the Owls suffered their second defeat in the league phase.

In their opening match, Sabah lost 4–0 to English club Manchester United. In their second fixture, they defeated Czech side Slavia Prague 2–0.

Sabah will face Norwegian club Viking in the next round.

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