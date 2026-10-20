Affirmed Housing Advances Construction On 98-Home Affordable Housing Community In Hollywood

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prisma will provide affordable apartments, supportive services and community amenities for low-income seniors, including residents transitioning out of homelessness

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affordable housing developer Affirmed Housing announces that construction is underway on Prisma, a 98-unit, affordable housing community in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Located at the intersection of North Orange Drive and De Longpre Avenue, the development will provide much-needed housing for low-income seniors, including seniors who have experienced homelessness, in a neighborhood with access to a variety of services and amenities. The project is expected to be complete in December 2027.

“Prisma reflects our commitment to creating affordable housing that meets the needs of some of our most vulnerable residents,” said Affirmed Housing President Jimmy Silverwood.“For seniors, having a safe, stable place to call home, along with access to supportive services, can make a meaningful difference in their quality of life. By bringing these resources together in a well-connected neighborhood, we're helping older adults maintain their independence and build a stronger sense of community.”

Designed by SVA Architects, Prisma will feature a six-story residential building with an artistic façade that reflects the creative character of Hollywood. The development will include 96 studio apartments for seniors earning between 30 and 50 percent of the area median income (AMI), along with two two-bedroom apartments for on-site managers. Of the 96 affordable homes, 48 will be reserved for formerly unsheltered seniors earning 30 percent of the AMI, while the remaining 48 will house seniors earning up to 50 percent of the AMI.

Residents will have access to approximately 3,500 square feet of shared amenity space designed to encourage recreation, relaxation and community engagement. The development will feature two distinct outdoor gathering areas, including a ground-level space at the corner of North Orange Drive and De Longpre Avenue that will serve as a welcoming front porch for the community. A more private, second-floor courtyard will offer additional lounge areas where residents can gather and socialize. Indoor amenities will include a community room with a lounge and kitchen, laundry facilities and offices for resident services.

Prisma will also deliver on-site supportive services tailored to the needs of its residents. A dedicated service coordinator will assist seniors living in the community, while a case manager will support residents in the 48 apartments programmed for formerly unsheltered seniors. These resources will help connect residents with assistance and support their long-term housing stability.

Sustainability and accessibility are central to the development's design. Apartments will feature energy-efficient appliances and heating and cooling systems, while rooftop solar panels will help offset a significant portion of residents' electricity use. Water-saving measures will be incorporated throughout the property, which is designed to meet CALGreen standards. Additionally, 49 apartments will include mobility accessibility features and 10 will include communication accessibility features, helping ensure the community can accommodate residents with a range of physical needs.

Located in a high-resource area of Hollywood, Prisma will expand affordable housing opportunities in an established neighborhood surrounded by residential and commercial uses. The development will also include bicycle parking and limited on-site parking for staff.

About Affirmed Housing

Affirmed Housing is a leader in affordable, multifamily housing development, delivering safe, sustainable, high-quality communities for families, veterans, seniors and people experiencing homelessness. The company works with municipalities and private owners throughout California to promote housing stability and neighborhood well-being by leveraging deep expertise in public finance, low-income housing tax credits, and tax-exempt bond finance, as well as site selection, engineering, architecture, construction, relocation and marketing. Since 1992, Affirmed Housing has financed more than $4 billion in affordable and supportive housing development, with more than 6,500 apartment homes developed or under development in more than 80 communities. The company has offices in San Diego and Oakland. Visit: .

CONTACT: Contact: Vicky Jay Blattel Communications 415.413.4526...