Sentrics To Bring Care Intelligence To Life At Leadingage Annual Meeting 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At Booth 1201, Sentrics will show how technology and data already supporting senior living communities can add context, reveal meaningful patterns, and help operators make better decisions.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentrics, a leading provider of technology solutions for senior living communities, will demonstrate its system for Care Intelligence at the LeadingAge Annual Meeting 2026, October 25–28 in Philadelphia.

At Booth 1201, Sentrics will show how technology already embedded throughout the resident experience, from life safety and location technology to entertainment and community connectivity, can create a more complete picture of what is happening across a community.

Care Intelligence is simple: a thoughtful combination of human care, connected technology, and actionable data that helps people make smarter decisions and deliver better outcomes-using intelligence to strengthen human connection, not replace it.

From More Data to Better Context

A resident presses a pendant. A staff member responds. A fall is detected. Location changes. Television and connectivity systems generate patterns of activity. Individually, these are data points. Together, they can provide context that helps operators better understand residents, staff response, and what is happening across their communities.

Rather than introducing another standalone system, Sentrics is demonstrating how intelligence can be built from technologies communities already use every day.

“Senior living doesn't need more disconnected technology. It needs technology that works together and creates meaningful intelligence,” said Brian Dawson, CEO of Sentrics.“LeadingAge allows us to show what becomes possible when technology across the community is connected around the resident.”

See Care Intelligence in Action at Booth 1201

At LeadingAge, attendees will be able to explore the technologies contributing to that broader vision.

Sentrics will demonstrate Ensure, its life safety ecosystem, including emergency call, advanced location, fall detection, staff communication, and mobile capabilities. Attendees can also explore Entertain, which delivers television and entertainment experiences, alongside Sentrics' connectivity solutions. Through Enrich analytics and EVA AI, Sentrics is also advancing how operational data can be transformed into actionable insights that help communities identify trends, improve responsiveness, and make more informed decisions. The focus is not simply on what each product can do independently, but on what operators can understand when information across those systems becomes more connected and actionable.

With technology deployed across more than 5,500 senior living communities and approximately 1.4 billion care events processed annually, Sentrics has access to a significant volume of operational data. This scale provides a foundation for identifying meaningful patterns, developing actionable intelligence, and helping operators make more informed decisions across their communities.

A Broader Vision for Senior Living Technology

Sentrics will also introduce its broader Care Intelligence vision through a two-minute brand presentation ahead of a LeadingAge keynote session. The presentation will highlight how Sentrics is bringing together technology, data, and intelligence to help operators move beyond simply responding to events toward understanding patterns, anticipating needs, and supporting better care decisions. LeadingAge attendees can experience the Sentrics technology ecosystem at Booth 1201 during the conference.

LeadingAge Annual Meeting 2026

October 25–28, 2026

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sentrics Booth 1201

About Sentrics

Sentrics provides integrated technology solutions designed to connect and improve the senior living experience. Across life safety, entertainment, and connectivity, Sentrics helps communities use technology and data to better understand residents, support staff, and improve operations.

For more information, visit

CONTACT: Madison Blomeley Sentrics 8638381144...