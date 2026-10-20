Computer Task Group Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of all individuals whose personal and confidential information was compromised in the data breach involving Computer Task Group. To join the class action lawsuit, visit our site HERE.

Recently, Computer Task Group, Inc. (“CTG”) became aware of suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, CTG determined that cybercriminals infiltrated this inadequately secured network and gained access to its files. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals potentially accessed and/or acquired files containing the sensitive personal information of thousands of individuals.

The personal information exposed in the data breach varied by individual but may have included:



Names



Social Security numbers

Financial account information

Credit/debit card information

Driver's license numbers Health insurance information

If you received notice of the Computer Task Group data breach or if your personal information was compromised in the breach, please visit our site HERE. Murphy Law Firm is evaluating legal options, including a potential class action lawsuit, to seek compensation on behalf of individuals impacted by the CTG data breach.

As a result of the data breach, these individuals' personal and highly sensitive information may now be in the hands of cybercriminals who can post the data on the dark web or exploit it to commit identity theft and fraud.

To join a class action lawsuit, click HERE

Murphy Law Firm specializes in data breach class actions, consumer class actions, and federal securities class actions. The firm has extensive experience in securing highly favorable recoveries for its clients.

Contact:

Murphy Law Firm

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