Crypto News: Pepeto Announces A Gas-Free Ethereum Bridge While Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $10,000 And Whale Wallets Move In

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto has announced its newest stage sold out early, and the speed tells the story. The trigger was a bridge update that removes two old costs, gas charges and transfers that fail halfway, and the answer was immediate: the raise now tops $11.25 million, new wallets arrive at double September's pace, and each finished round lifts the next price, so everyone already in paid less than the next buyer.

Buyers step in daily, most of them aiming at the gap between today's presale price and the listing price. Attention this early is rare. The sellout landed the same day crypto news handed ETH holders a fresh Ethereum price prediction above $10,000, and part of that money is moving into the project fixing Ethereum's oldest costs.

Here is what is pulling big wallets in.

Crypto News: Pepeto Moves Fast as the Newest Ethereum Price Prediction Tops $10,000

Pepeto is moving quickly and its window keeps shrinking, but the Ethereum numbers come first, because they explain why the money is moving. The Ethereum price sits at $2,421 per Fortune, up today after a 65% third-quarter run. October 19 brought the headline: Tom Lee told CoinDesk that Ethereum could trade much higher than $10,000 within twelve months, per TokenPost. His reasons: institutions hold almost no ETH, and treasury companies own 7% of the supply, heading for 15%. We measured the call: $10,000 from $2,421 is more than a 4x in one year, and supply is already tightening. The newest Ethereum price prediction is not a dream number. It is a demand forecast.

Long-time Ethereum holders know this moment. The ones who bought early and held through every drop won because they acted before the crowd. Now the same setup faces them again: a strong asset, a low price, a forecast the crowd has not priced in. Still, a 4x on Ethereum takes a full year. So part of that patient money wants something quicker, and on-chain trackers keep finding it in Pepeto's presale, where the price, now $0.0000001902, rises stage by stage and the wait is weeks, not years.

Pepeto's Bridge Solves a Problem That Cost Ethereum Users Billions

Pepeto is that quicker option: a $10,000 Ethereum price prediction is exciting, but the bigger chance is the asset no exchange has priced yet. Moving coins between Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana still means using separate bridges, each with its own fee, and transfers can fail. Pepeto replaces all three with one route that costs nothing, adds an AI that screens each token before listing, and its SolidProof audit was finished before stage one.

Look at who is building it. The founder who grew the original Pepe into an $11 billion token runs Pepeto, and an executive trained at Binance built the exchange, leadership that rarely shows up this early. The raise is above $11.25 million, staking pays 160% APY, and each sellout brings the Binance listing closer.

Shiba Inu proved a meme coin can win global attention in one night. Exchanges prove the opposite: they stay valuable for years because trading never stops. Pepeto combines both, meme reach plus an Ethereum based exchange, a reason for holders to stay after listing day.

Crypto news is catching up to moves these wallets made weeks ago, and each new Ethereum price prediction headline brings more readers to the one early project with far more potential.

Conclusion

Pepeto's announcement follows the lesson Ethereum taught its holders: every ETH fortune started with one decision, buying while the crowd doubted. That same decision is now being made inside Pepeto.

Over $11.25 million is committed while the market stays careful. That money follows the founder who turned Pepe into $11 billion, an exchange built with Binance experience, and a bridge that removes costs Ethereum users have paid billions for. Money that size researches early and buys before the full story is out.

The Ethereum price prediction now points above $10,000 within twelve months, and wallets that follow smart money already sit inside Pepeto at presale prices. Whoever waits will buy these tokens later, from early buyers, at whatever price the Binance listing sets.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website

FAQs

How high can the newest Ethereum price prediction go in the next 12 months?

Tom Lee said on October 19 the Ethereum price could trade much higher than $10,000 within twelve months, per TokenPost, over 4x from today's $2,421. He points to institutions holding almost no ETH, and treasury companies growing from 7% toward 15% of the supply.

Why are whale wallets entering the Pepeto presale?

Whale wallets want Pepeto because one free bridge links Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, ending the fees and broken transfers that drained traders, with SolidProof audits done and 160% APY staking. The raise passed $11.25 million, with every sellout lifting the next price before the Binance listing.

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