The Reiley-Reeves House, The First Home Built In Baton Rouge's Roseland Terrace, Comes To Market

810 Park Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

The circa 1910–1911 Queen Anne at 810 Park Blvd is listed by The Southern Homes Real Estate Team at $725,000

- Tracy Mathis, Owner/Broker of The Southern Homes Real Estate TeamBATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Southern Homes Real Estate Team has listed the Reiley-Reeves House at 810 Park Blvd. Built circa 1910–1911, it was the first home in the Roseland Terrace neighborhood. The six-bedroom, five-bath Queen Anne has 5,205 square feet of living space on a corner lot of about 0.23 acre near City Park. It is listed at $725,000.The house was built on land that was once the Magnolia Race Track. The Reiley-Reeves House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979 and became a contributing property in the Roseland Terrace Historic District in 1982.A white arched masonry arcade carries a full-length upper gallery across the front of the home. At the corner, a two-story octagonal room rises to a steeple. Floor-to-ceiling shuttered windows open onto both porches.Inside, ceilings reach 14 feet on the main level and 12 feet upstairs. A two-flight staircase with turned balusters rises from the center hall, and pocket doors connect the front rooms. Seven fireplaces are pictured in the listing, each with a different mantel or surround. The primary suite and a second bedroom are on the main level. Four more bedrooms are upstairs, several with exposed wood plank ceilings and doors to the gallery.The home's history, rooms and seven distinctive fireplaces are covered in detail on the team's blog,The Reiley-Reeves House: Inside 810 Park Blvd in Roseland TerracePhotos, the video tour, a 3D tour and floor plans are on the property showcase.About The Southern Homes Real Estate TeamThe Southern Homes Real Estate Team is a family-owned, independent real estate brokerage based in Baton Rouge, serving Greater Baton Rouge, Ascension Parish and Livingston Parish. The team has more than 2,000 closings, $350M+ in sales and 1,300+ five-star reviews. RealTrends Verified ranked it the #1 Large Real Estate Team in Baton Rouge for 2026, and the team earned Gold for the Best Real Estate Team in the Best of Baton Rouge awards in 2025 and 2026. Learn more at movingto225.

Tracy Mathis, Owner/Broker, REALTOR®

The Southern Homes Real Estate Team

+1 225-308-2108

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The Reiley-Reeves House, the First Home Built in Baton Rouge's Roseland Terrace, Comes to Market News Provided By Southern Homes Team October 20, 2026, 19:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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