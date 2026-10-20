Project Boon's 15Th Annual Eat & Be Well Event Brings Thanksgiving Meals, Community Resources, And Family Fun To Fontana

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Eat and Be Well event unites local partners to celebrate the season and connect families with meaningful support.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FONTANA, California - Project Boon will host its 15th annual Eat and Be Well event on November 25, 2026, in Fontana, bringing the community together for warm Thanksgiving meals, helpful resources, live entertainment, and activities for the whole family. The event is open to everyone, offering neighbors an opportunity to share a meal, connect, and celebrate the holiday season together.This year's event reflects a strong strategic partnership among Project Boon, the City of Fontana, and the Fontana Foundation of Hope, with essential support from the Fontana Unified School District. The event would not be possible without Project Boon's amazing volunteers and the generosity of donors and supporters, including Supervisor Jesse Armendariz, CARSTAR Avalon, Hitch Burger, Firm Media, IEHP, Kaiser Permanente, and many others. Groceries for the event are sourced from Grocery Outlet Rialto, whose involvement plays a vital role in making Eat and Be Well possible.Organizers anticipate participation from 25 to 50 nonprofit organizations, county agencies, and other government service providers. Past events have offered resources and services such as flu shots, haircuts, eye exams, and dental exams, helping attendees access support in one welcoming setting. This year's participating providers and available services will be shared as details are confirmed.Over the years, Eat and Be Well has welcomed as many as 2,500 people for warm meals, with at least 300 families taking home a full Thanksgiving meal. This year's gathering will continue that spirit of generosity, with meals and community resources available to attendees, along with live entertainment, face painting, balloon animals, and activities for children.“Eat and Be Well is about making sure our neighbors feel seen, supported, and welcomed,” said Christopher Suchanek of Project Boon.“A warm meal brings people together, but the relationships and access to resources can make a difference long after Thanksgiving. We're grateful to the City of Fontana and the Fontana Foundation of Hope for partnering with us. We simply couldn't do this without the Fontana Unified School District, our amazing volunteers, and the generous donors and local businesses who show up for our community.”As Eat and Be Well marks its 15th year, Project Boon invites community members, volunteers, and supporters to be part of a tradition built on generosity, connection, and neighbors helping neighbors.For event details, volunteer opportunities, and information about getting involved, visit .About Project BoonProject Boon is a nonprofit organization that brings people and organizations together to address food insecurity and connect underserved communities with essential resources. Through community events, volunteer opportunities, and strategic partnerships, Project Boon creates opportunities to give back and support local families.

Aarti Mehta

Project Boon Inc

+1 951-305-3038

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Project Boon's 15th Annual Eat & Be Well Event Brings Thanksgiving Meals, Community Resources, and Family Fun to Fontana News Provided By Project Boon Inc October 20, 2026, 19:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Natural Disasters, Social Media



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