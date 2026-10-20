MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Milford, Conn. AEO and GEO agency gives founder-led service businesses a free 12-question checklist for comparing AI visibility providers

MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Visionary AI Partners ( ), a U.S. Army veteran-owned answer engine optimization (AEO) and generative engine optimization (GEO) agency based in Milford, Connecticut, has published a free guide for founder-led service businesses evaluating AI visibility agencies. "How to Choose an AEO Agency: 12 Questions to Ask" (/blog/how-to-choose-an-aeo-agency ) gives business owners a plain-language checklist for comparing providers that offer to improve how a business appears in ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Perplexity, Microsoft Copilot and Google AI Overviews.Many buyers now ask an AI assistant who to hire instead of scrolling through a page of search results, and AI tools typically respond with a short, direct answer rather than a long list of links. For a service business, being clearly understood by those tools is becoming part of being found. As more firms offer AEO and GEO services, often under different labels and with no standard way to measure results, owners need a practical way to compare them.The guide groups its 12 questions into three areas:- Measurement: which AI engines and which customer questions an agency will track, how often it checks and whether the wording stays fixed over time, and how it reports missing or failed data instead of counting it as zero.- Delivery: what the agency will deliver in the first 90 days, how it checks crawler access, indexing and structured data, how it approaches content, and how it earns third-party mentions without buying reviews or links.- Business terms: who owns the content, accounts and data, what the price includes, contract length and exit terms, and whether the agency can share examples or references.It also lists red flags, including any promise of guaranteed placement in ChatGPT or other AI answers, a single score with no explanation of how it is calculated, and missing data reported as a drop to zero."Business owners are being asked to buy AI visibility before the industry has agreed on how to measure it," said Ed Moran, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Visionary AI Partners and a U.S. Army veteran. "We wrote these 12 questions so any buyer can compare AEO and GEO agencies, including us, on substance: what gets tracked, what gets delivered and what no one can promise."Visionary AI Partners works with founder-led, service-based businesses nationwide, including real estate, healthcare practices, law firms, contractors and home services, senior living and professional services.Businesses can start with the free, instant AI Visibility Score at . It evaluates a business's public website against published AI-readiness checks and returns a score with three prioritized improvement opportunities. It is a website assessment, not a live test of ChatGPT recommendations. Businesses that want to go further can engage Visionary AI Partners for its paid AI visibility services, which start with a measured baseline across named AI engines and an agreed list of customer questions, report missing data separately, and include a written, prioritized plan and ongoing optimization of content, structure and authority signals.The firm also builds AI-optimized websites, custom 24/7 AI voice agents, website chatbots, and CRM and workflow automation, so that more visibility can turn into answered calls and booked appointments. Callers can hear the firm's own AI voice agent, Maya, at (203) 427-0515."AI platforms are third-party systems, so no one can guarantee a recommendation," said Dr. Beth Moran, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Visionary AI Partners. "What a business can control is whether AI can clearly understand who it is, what it does and where it works. That's where we start with every client."A companion guide, "What Is Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)? How to Choose a GEO Agency," is available at /blog/what-is-generative-engine-optimization-geo-agency. Business owners can check their own AI visibility now with the free, instant AI Visibility Score at and explore the firm's AI visibility services at .About Visionary AI PartnersVisionary AI Partners is a U.S. Army veteran-owned AI visibility (AEO/GEO), AI automation and website firm based in Milford, Connecticut, serving founder-led service businesses nationwide. The firm was co-founded by Ed Moran, a U.S. Army veteran, and Dr. Beth Moran, who holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) specializing in Healthcare Systems Leadership; both serve as Co-Founder & Managing Partner. Visionary AI Partners helps businesses become easier for ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Perplexity, Microsoft Copilot and Google AI Overviews to find, understand and recommend, then builds the systems that help turn that visibility into booked calls: a free AI Visibility Score, AI visibility (AEO/GEO) services, AI-optimized website builds, custom 24/7 AI voice agents, website chatbots, and CRM and workflow automation. Learn more at .

Dr. Beth Moran, Co-Founder & Managing Partner

Visionary AI Partners

+1 475-268-1169

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Veteran-Owned Visionary AI Partners Publishes 12-Question Guide to Hiring an AEO or GEO Agency News Provided By Visionary AI Partners October 20, 2026, 19:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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