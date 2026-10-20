South Africa: Portfolio Committee On Higher Education Notes Appointment Of Prof Chitha As Incoming Fort Hare University Vice-Chancellor

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training notes with appreciation the recent appointment of Professor Wezile Chitha as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Fort Hare from 1 January 2027.

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee, Mr Tebogo Letsie, said:“We welcome the appointment and hope it will strengthen stability and good governance at the institution. We call on the university's senior management, students and other stakeholders to work together to improve students' lives and their academic journeys.”

Prof Chitha previously worked at the Walter Sisulu University as Executive Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences and will assume his duties on 1 January 2027. Prof Chitha holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB), a Master's degree in Public Health, specialising in Health Economics from the University of Cape Town, and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Public Health from Walter Sisulu University.

He replaces Prof Sakhela Buhlungu, who resigned recently.

The committee wishes Prof Chitha success in his new role and hopes all university stakeholders will give him the cooperation he needs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.