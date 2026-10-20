Ambassador Of Belarus Evgueni Sobolevski Meets Minister Of Foreign Trade And Export Promotion Of Algeria

On 19 October 2026, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt and the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria concurrently, Evgueni Sobolevski, met the Minister of Foreign Trade and Export Promotion of Algeria, Kamel Rezig. Source: © When using the site materials reference to the source is required.

The parties discussed current issues related to Belarusian–Algerian trade and economic cooperation, as well as progress in implementing the agreements reached at high and the highest levels.

Particular attention was paid to prospects for joint projects to establish manufacturing facilities in Algeria for Belarusian tractors, buses and grain-drying complexes.

The interlocutors also considered the possibility of arranging initial deliveries of trial batches of Belarusian machinery to the Algerian market, with a view to expand the presence of Belarusian manufacturers and further developing industrial cooperation.

The parties reaffirmed their interest in increasing bilateral trade and ensuring its balanced structure. In this context, they discussed prospects for expanding supplies of Algerian agricultural products, including fruit, olive oil and dates, to the Belarusian market.

In the context of further consideration of the issues raised and implementation of the planned steps, the parties discussed the possibility of a visit to Belarus by the Minister of Foreign Trade and Export Promotion of Algeria.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to intensify Belarusian–Algerian cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.