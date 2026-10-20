Drucker + Falk Wins 2026 Management Company Community Service Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ACE Award recognizes a year of giving marked by more than $50,000 in charitable contributions and 1,540 volunteer hours







NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drucker + Falk (DF) has earned the 2026 Management Company Community Service Award at the Hampton Roads Apartment Council's (HRAC) Apartment Community Excellence (ACE) Awards, recognizing the company's commitment to strengthening the neighborhoods it serves through employee volunteerism, charitable giving and ongoing community support.

The award celebrates DF's philanthropic efforts throughout 2025, when the company contributed more than $50,000 to nonprofit organizations, healthcare research and community advocacy groups across its operating footprint. More than 265 team members participated in volunteer activities, contributing over 1,540 hours to serving meals, packing food, improving public spaces and supporting community events.

At the heart of DF's approach is its annual Day of Giving program, which provides every team member with eight hours of paid volunteer time. Employees can support causes meaningful to them individually or join colleagues for larger projects that address local needs. Together with corporate donations and year-round collection drives, the program makes giving back a consistent part of the company's culture.

Wendy Drucker, Managing Director, says,“Receiving the 2026 Management Company Community Service Award is a meaningful recognition of our team members and their commitment to the communities we serve. At Drucker + Falk, elevating lives and places extends beyond property management-it includes helping our neighbors and supporting organizations that make a lasting difference. I am incredibly proud of the compassion and initiative our teams bring to this work, and grateful to our local nonprofit partners for the opportunity to contribute to their missions.”

Headquartered in Newport News and managing nearly 100 apartment communities across Virginia, DF made a measurable impact throughout the Commonwealth. At the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, 26 team members packed 9,900 pounds of food and prepared more than 200 bags of fresh produce for local military families facing food insecurity.

DF's Virginia teams also participated in eleven cleanup events supporting the Greatest American Cleanup, helping preserve public spaces including Yorktown Beach and the Chatham Trail in Newport News. Teams funded, prepared and served meals for regional women's crisis centers, including The Healing Place for Women and the Help and Emergency Response (H.E.R.) Shelter. In addition, eleven DF-managed apartment communities across Virginia participated in Polar Plunge fundraising efforts benefiting Special Olympics Virginia.

Other volunteer efforts included building beds for children with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, supporting local Red Cross blood drives, assembling care packages for people experiencing homelessness and delivering holiday turkey dinners to local families. Teams also supported literacy through Read Across America activities in elementary schools and public libraries.

DF's outreach continues throughout the year with school supply drives, YMCA Bright Beginnings initiatives, breast cancer awareness campaigns and holiday toy collections. Corporate giving complements these efforts through support for organizations including the Michael J. Fox Foundation, the American Heart Association and Special Olympics.

The 2026 award reflects the collective efforts of DF's corporate, regional and onsite teams, whose local knowledge and personal commitment help connect resources with the people who need them. Guided by its philosophy to Aim Higher, Drucker + Falk continues to make community service an extension of its work creating places people call home.

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 43,000+ apartment homes and 3,000,000+ square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in 7 states. Drucker + Falk specializes in multifamily and commercial property management, developing new multifamily properties, repositioning multifamily assets, and creating upscale, unique apartment communities. For more information, visit Drucker + Falk.

ABOUT THE VIRGINIA APARTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION

The Virginia Apartment Management Association - Virginia's retail housing industry premier association - represents more than 130,000 apartment homes and communities. For more information, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Amanda McCrowell

Two17 Marketing

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